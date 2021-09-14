JOSEPH — Wallowa County is going to be the site of a cross-country meet for the first time in several years thanks to the efforts of a Joseph High School student.
Bayden Menton, a senior who runs for the Wallowa Valley cross-country squad, did the legwork that resulted in the Wallowa County Invitational, which will be run Friday, Sept. 17, at Wallowa Lake State Park at the south end of Wallowa Lake.
“It can pretty much be anything you want that you’re interested in,” Menton said. “I’ve always wanted to have a meet up at the head of the lake. With this senior project I (said), ‘Oh, that is what I should do.’”
The last race hosted by the Wallowa County schools was in 2016, due in part to other races getting scheduled that same weekend and teams not traveling up to a race, head coach Dan Moody said.
“Everyone was putting meets on at the same time, and they stopped coming,” he said.
Menton said the scenery Wallowa Lake offers, in addition to what the course itself will contain, should make for an appealing race.
“The fact that it’s a scenic place is definitely part of it,” he said. “Also the course itself, in the park, it has a lot of different elements. You can make the course go down onto the beach, along the river, grassy areas, and also add in some trails.”
Senior projects, he said, typically can’t be started until a student is in their senior year, but given the meet was scheduled just a few weeks into the school year, he was given the option to start when he was wrapping up his junior year, and then spent much of the summer working on it.
He pitched the idea first to Moody, then to his senior project teacher at Joseph.
“When Bayden approached me last year I said, ‘Go for it,’” Moody said.
With the approvals in hand, Menton set to work.
“After the school approved it, I was on my own,” he said. I had to reach out to the state park and see if it was possible. (I) had to fill out a special use permit, (and) had to figure out what I could or couldn’t do.”
There were challenges along the way. Menton wasn’t able to use paint or stakes for flags, which are materials often used to mark out cross-country course routes, due to state park rules. He’s improvising, using cones, flags and special flag holders, he said.
Once he posted the race to athletic.net, a website that posts high school cross-country and track results, he saw another element that needed taken care of — timing. There, at times, have been more than 30 teams signed up for the event.
“Those were all things I had to figure out along the way,” he said.
Moody noted those were all things Menton had to learn about organizing a race.
“He didn’t realize how hard it is to put a meet on ... There were a lot of things that he’s had to do to do this. He’s learning,” the coach said. “We’ve been up there at least three times, tweaking the course, getting it right, and anything else.”
“Definitely needed the whole summer to figure things out,” Menton added.
The race will feature junior high and high schoolers, but also will include an open race at the end for anyone who wants to take to the course. The first junior high race starts at 1 p.m. The varsity races begin at 3 p.m., and the open race is slated for 4:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be an exciting day for us, it really is,” Moody said. “It’s going to turn out really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.