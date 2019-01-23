The Enterprise High School grapplers made a trip to Parma, Idaho for the Padilla Invitational on Jan. 18-19.
“It was a big turnout with a lot of big schools,” said coach Forrest Wilson.
The Outlaws were forced to take only seven wrestlers to the meet as Trace Evans was absent in the 138 lbs. slot and Shane Lund in the 132 lbs. slot is nursing a knee injury.
Still, wrestler Kennison Knifong made it to the quarterfinals at 132 lbs., and heavyweight-class Klint Norton also broke into the quarterfinals as well.
“We did fairly well although we had an ankle injury,” Wilson said. “It’s been a long season for that.”
The squad next travels to Caldwell, Idaho, for their next tournament on Jan. 25-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.