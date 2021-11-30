ENTERPRISE — Numbers are down for the Enterprise wrestling team this season.
But among those out for the Outlaws are seven wrestlers head coach Court Fent are putting in a solid effort in the practice room.
“Comparatively from years past, I would say all of these kids, they are really soaking up what is being taught, and the hustle and determination out of all of them is about tenfold from previous years,” Fent said. “Some of it comes from kids being a little older and more mature. We also have some kids that have been close to making it to state but haven’t quite made it there. They see the hard work and practice are going to make (a difference).”
The coach said he had hoped to have about five more wrestlers out, but lost a couple to basketball and a couple others who decided not to join this season.
“We had a few boys that have normally gone out the last several years who decided they didn’t want to wrestle,” he said. “We were projecting to have somewhere between 10 and 12 kids.”
Of the seven, six have previous experience on the mat, led by senior Alex Albanez.
“We have a lot of newcomers, and all them have really good potential. The people who have been here for a while also have really good potential,” Albanez said. “I feel like half our team, if not more, is going to go to state.”
The lone junior is Cody Fent, while newcomers include sophomores Will Odgen and Gabby Delapena, a transfer from Baker who is the first girl to ever wrestle for Enterprise.
“Even before the season started she was super excited to be part of the team, (and) is not shy to get in there and wrestle with the boys,” coach Fent said. “She seems to have a real love for the sport.”
Delapena said she likes the physicality of the sport, and said it’s fun as long as you “have the right mindset.”
Fent said he hoped there would be more girls on the squad, but just having Delapena is a plus.
“It takes one to start the movement, and I hope to see the success she is going to have inspire some other girls to come out,” he said.
Delapena added that for girls still on the fence, the sport “isn’t as scary as it seems.”
“To me, it’s not really a difference. I don’t see myself any more or less than the guys in wresting,” she said. “You have the same ability, you just gotta have the mindset.”
Tegan Evans rounds out the sophomore class, and the squad is completed by freshmen Gunnar McDowell and Pearce Schnetzky.
Fent said that although the district is typically loaded, he thinks that with some hard work, he could see several of the Outlaw grapplers in the mix for a state tournament berth.
“I really expect every one of these kids to compete for a spot going to state. They’re putting a lot of heart and soul (in at practice),” he said. “If they continue to practice the way they have been, there is no reason they all couldn’t make it to state.”
The Outlaws open the season Friday, Dec. 3 with their annual home Kickoff tournament, then travel to Potlatch, Idaho, for a tournament the next day. Other tournaments they compete in include the Jo-Hi on Jan. 7-8.
The district tournament takes place Feb. 19 in Adrian, with state a week later in Portland.
