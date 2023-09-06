shooters.jpg

Work has been continuing on a new multipurpose educational building at the Eagle Cap Shooting Range north of Enterprise. A grand opening of the building will be Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Workers are seen Aug. 5, 2021, pouring the stem walls. From left, are Donnie Rynearson, Curt Huston and Aaron Eggart, while John Harris operates the truck and spout.

 Bill Wolfe/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The grand opening of the new buildings at the Eagles Cap Shooters range north of Enterprise will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, with a day of various events, according to Shooters President Bill Oliver.

The day begins with a youth shoot at 9 a.m. The grand opening of the multipurpose education center at the shooting range will be at noon. The new building is 40 feet by 60 feet with 20-by-40-foot porches on each end, Oliver said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.