Work has been continuing on a new multipurpose educational building at the Eagle Cap Shooting Range north of Enterprise. A grand opening of the building will be Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Workers are seen Aug. 5, 2021, pouring the stem walls. From left, are Donnie Rynearson, Curt Huston and Aaron Eggart, while John Harris operates the truck and spout.
ENTERPRISE — The grand opening of the new buildings at the Eagles Cap Shooters range north of Enterprise will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, with a day of various events, according to Shooters President Bill Oliver.
The day begins with a youth shoot at 9 a.m. The grand opening of the multipurpose education center at the shooting range will be at noon. The new building is 40 feet by 60 feet with 20-by-40-foot porches on each end, Oliver said.
He said the county — in the building permit application — values the building at about $350,000, but with the donations of both money and the work of local contractors, the cost isn’t near that amount.
In the afternoon there will be a “cowboy action demonstration” and shoot where guests will be allowed to try various firearms, both rifles and pistols. Ammunition and weapons will be provided.
A range day for hunter’s safety students also will be held. The range day is part of the requirements for the students to receive their qualification.
The gun range is at 69105 Ant Flat Road, seven miles north of Enterprise off of Highway 3.
For more information, contact Oliver at 541-398-1104 or Vice President Gary Bethscheider at 541-263-0304.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.