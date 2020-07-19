ENTERPRISE — Registration is now open for the annual UK Soccer Camp that precedes the Wallowa Valley Soccer Association’s regular season, according to Jeff Yanke, president of the association.
The camp for children ages 4 to 14 will run July 27-31 and is held at Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Participants may register right up until the camp starts, Yanke said. However, given COVID-19 restrictions, participation numbers will be limited.
Participants may register for the camp and the regular season online at the association’s website, wallowavalleysoccer.org.
According to the camp’s website, the five-day event’s objective is to create the optimal environment in the soccer community in which children can learn and develop under the guidance of “soccer educators.” In addition to age-appropriate curriculum, players will take part in, the camp’s “inspire” approach is designed to impact children’s self-esteem, belonging and social skills. Coaches, primarily from Great Britain, are selected not only for their knowledge and their coaching ability, but also for their commitment to create a fun, positive, learning environment for the players.
Players can register for half-day or full-day camps. The half-day camp is from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 4 to 14 at $116 per player. The full-day camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 7 to 14 for $165 per player.
The camp has some special safety revisions in this year’s camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be lower player-to-coach ratios, enforced distancing at sign-in and sign-out and coaches will be required to wear face masks, both at play and during instruction.
Yanke said registration for the regular season closes the last day of the camp and practices are slated to start Aug. 31, also at Jensen fields. He said no late registrations will be accepted this year.
Registration for the regular season is $40 per player, with $5 off for each additional player. With the new registration system, a $3 surcharge will be included for Sports Connect.
For more information, email wallowavalleysoccer@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.