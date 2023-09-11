FOSSIL — The game pitting the Wallowa football team versus the Rattlers of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler was a tale of two halves.
In the end, the Cougars needed just a few more minutes on the clock, as the Rattlers taking a 39-20 1A 6-man Special District 1 victory on Friday, Sept. 8 in Fossil.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler was on the board quickly, scoring on its first play on offense.
“We were out of position,” said Wallowa coach Bill Robb.
The Rattlers continued the scoring in the first half, putting 20 points on the board while the Cougars struggled on the offensive side of the ball.
The Wallowa defense came alive in the second half, stopping the Rattlers on four goal-line stands.
“The boys fought back,” Robb said. “The first half was all them, but the second half was all us.”
Senior Ty Prince ended up carrying the ball on the Cougar offense and “changed the game for us,” Robb said.
Prince also stepped up on the defensive side of the ball for Wallowa.
“Orrin (Brokamp) was stellar on defense for us,” Robb said. “Jose (Mendez) was in their backfield all night and scored a defensive touchdown in the game.”
After a rough season last year that saw Wallowa forfeit the second half of the season, Robb said the team is still learning the nuances of 6-man football this season.
“We have players like Lucas Hulse that just play their hearts out on both sides of the ball.” Robb said.
Wallowa (0-2 overall, 0-1 1A 6-man Special District 1) next travels to a league game against Jordan Valley on Friday, Sept. 15 with a 2 p.m. start time. The Mustangs return to football action the season after not fielding a team since 2017 due to low numbers.
Joseph falls PRAIRIE CITY — After a rousing win in its home opener, the Joseph Eagles hit the road for a Friday, Sept. 8 game against Prairie City/Burnt River. But the Panthers defeated the Eagles, 18-6, to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.
The Eagles, now 1-1 overall, will try to rebound with their league opener at Pine Eagle at 2 p.m. Friday. Pine Eagle, 0-1 overall, lost its opener to Echo 51-0 on Sept. 8.
Lightning stops OutlawsSTANFIELD — The Enterprise football game versus Stanfield on Thursday, Sept. 7 has been officially canceled.
The two teams were on the field for less than one quarter before lightning strikes in the area prompted the officials to send the two squads to the locker rooms. At the time, Enterprise led 6-0 in the nonleague 8-man/9-man crossover game.
Enterprise athletic director Kate Fent confirmed late Friday, Sept. 8 that the Oregon School Activities Association had determined the game was officially a cancellation. Neither team will receive a win or loss for the game due to the extreme weather conditions.
As the game was nonleague and a hybrid crossover, no plans to make up the game are in the works with Enterprise (0-1 overall) now scheduled to start 1A-8 Special District 3 play on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a trip to Pilot Rock to take on the Rockets (2-0 overall).
