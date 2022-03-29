WALLOWA — The Wallowa/Joseph golf team is a small one this spring, with just four players out for the sport.
There is also a rarity among the ranks for Marvin Gibbs, who has been the head coach for 25 years — no girls on the team.
“It is kind of strange not to have at least one girl,” he said.
Gibbs noted that a year ago there were no girls on the team, but part of that could be attributed to the odd COVID-19 spring that it was. And, of course, there were no spring sports in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. The team is also just three years removed from when Tori Suto tied for fourth at the state golf tournament.
“Last year was a weird year, we didn’t have any girls,” he said. “The year before I was going to have girls out” before COVID canceled the season.
Among the four on the boys team for Gibbs are two returners — his son, Willie Gibbs, a senior and the lone golfer for Wallowa, and Owen Gorham, a sophomore from Joseph, who is back after being on the course last spring.
Willie Gibbs, who shot 112 in opening the season at Echo on March 18, has ample experience, albeit with a chunk of time in the middle impacted by the pandemic.
“The bad thing is Willie had those two years of COVID in there (between his freshman and senior years),” Marvin Gibbs said. “The good thing for Willie is he knows the process.”
The coach noted Gorham, meanwhile, has grown physically since last season.
“He’s quite a bit bigger than he was last year. We’re going to have to see how things shake out with him,” he said.
Among the two newcomers are Joseph senior Chase Homan, who Gibbs said has a lot of experience but has never played on the team, and Jonas McKee, a Joseph sophomore out for the first time.
“Chase has played a lot of golf. His dad, Lance, plays a lot,” Gibbs said. “He’s a good athlete. He wants to go through what’s called the professional golf management program at the University of Idaho, so to do that (you’ve) got to get a handicap established and be playing golf, not baseball.”
McKee is an unknown quantity, and even the time the team has had to practice has been limited due to snow, so Gibbs is unsure of what the sophomore will bring.
“It’s hard to know … I know he has never played,” the coach said. “He’s going to be a work in progress.”
The benefit of the small team is Gibbs will be able to work more closely with each golfer. And, even with just four, that gives Wallowa/Joseph enough to field a full team to score at tournaments.
“The less kids you have, the more you can work with them,” he said. “I was hoping for a couple more. We can be a team with four kids, we just can’t do a whole lot. Everybody’s gotta play good for us to score good. We don’t have anybody to fall back on or pick up some slack if somebody has a bad day.”
The coach said it will take a couple tournaments to have a real sense of what the team is capable of, but he is hopeful of what the group can accomplish.
“We might have a chance to do something at the district tournament,” he said.
The team’s next trip to the course is April 1 at the Mac-Hi Invite in Milton-Freewater.
