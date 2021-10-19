JOSEPH — It’s been more than four years — when Joseph was still playing eight-man football — since the Eagles have lost on their home field.
That streak came to a screeching halt Friday, Oct. 15.
Wheeler County’s Nate Clark returned three kicks for touchdowns, caught two receiving scores and added an interception on defense, and the Rattlers scored on the first play and never let up in a 49-6 victory to conclude an undefeated regular season.
The teams hadn’t played since 2019, a 93-7 beatdown by the Eagles.
Clark, though, set a different tone Friday when he took the opening kickoff 83 yards down the right sideline to put Wheeler County — a co-op of Mitchell, Spray and Wheeler high schools — up 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
Joseph’s defense held on the next two possessions, but the offense struggled, losing two fumbles on its first two times with the ball, and getting saddled with a safety when Clint Rutherford took down Trace Collier in the endzone for a safety and a 9-0 lead.
The ensuing free kick went to Clark, who went 60 yards for a second touchdown and a 16-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Joseph’s appeared it would get on the board early in the second when Jaxon Grover sprinted 49 yards to the Wheeler County 2, but the Eagles went backwards on the next four plays, turning the ball over on downs to the Rattlers.
Clark then struck again on a 79-yard TD reception for a 22-0 lead. Rutherford and Clark both scored again before halftime, with Clark’s 16-yard scoring catch giving Wheeler County a 35-0 lead and putting the running clock mercy rule in effect the entire second half.
Joseph finally broke through to open the third when Collier connected with Kale Ferguson for an 18-yard touchdown catch to cap a 70-yard drive.
Clark got the points back, though, on the very next play, taking his third kick to the house, this time from 92 yards out. Rutherford added a fourth-quarter touchdown to round out the scoring.
Joseph was limited to 128 yards of total offense, with Grover rushing for 101 yards in the contest. Collier passed for 53 yards and a score, but lost 37 yards on the ground, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Clark had 123 yards receiving and 65 rushing to lead the Rattlers’ 302-yard day on offense. Rutherford added 96 yards rushing.
Joseph, despite the loss, did qualify for the eight-team six-man playoffs after Prairie City/Burnt River’s 44-22 win over Echo on Friday night.
Joseph (4-2 overall) visits Prairie City/Burnt River on Oct. 21, with the winner earning the second seed from the East and the losing team taking third.
Cougars fall to Badgers
Powder Valley surged out to a 42-8 halftime lead Friday, Oct. 15, at Wallowa, on the way to a 62-24 victory over the Cougars.
Wallowa (1-4 overall) hosts Elgin Oct. 22 in its regular-season finale, needing a victory to maintain a hope of a district playoff berth.
Enterprise wins via forfeit
The Enterprise football team didn’t even need to take the field to gain a third straight win.
The Outlaws defeated Sherman/Condon after the Huskies forfeited the game due to a lack of players.
The victory gives Enterprise its longest winning streak since also winning three games in a row in 2018. Coincidentally, that streak started with a win by forfeit against Sherman.
Enterprise (4-3 overall) visits Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Friday, Oct. 22, to wrap up the regular season. If they win, the Outlaws clinch a first playoff berth, which would be their first since 2017.
