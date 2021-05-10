ENTERPRISE — The Outlaws' offense could not be stopped Tuesday, May 4, in a doubleheader road sweep of Heppner/Ione that saw Wallowa Valley roll to wins of 16-7 and 16-0. The Outlaws had a combined 34 hits over the two games.
In the opener, Liz Rowley had a pair of doubles among three hits and finished with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Cooper Nave went 4-for-5 with a double and a run, Aimee Meyers scored four times and had three hits, Claire Farwell had three runs and two hits, and Brianna Rouse and Sydney Hopkins each had two hits.
Meyers pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings for the win, allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters.
In the second game, Hopkins homered and drove in three runs, and Kirkland and Meyers also had three RBIs each as the Outlaws blanked the Mustangs.
Kirkland also had three hits and scored twice in the victory, while Grace Collins, Macy Marr and Rouse had two hits each. Farwell scored three times, and along with Kirkland, Collins, Nave, Rowley and Rouse had two runs apiece, and Rouse tallied two RBIs.
Meyers tossed four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three batters.
On Friday, the Outlaws swept Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii the road, 10-1 and 9-0.
Stats were not available.
Wallowa Valley (8-5 overall) visited Union/Cove on Tuesday, and faces Burns at Baker City on Saturday.
