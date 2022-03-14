ENTERPRISE — Gary Gassett has a problem on his hands this spring.
Although it’s a problem most teams in the region wish they could lay claim to.
“We’ve got 12, 13 good players,” the Wallowa Valley softball coach said. “My biggest problem is going to be getting everyone playing time.”
The Outlaws did lose two seniors to graduation in shortstop Claire Farwell and second baseman Grace Collins. Not only do they lose that leadership, but the added experience Farwell brought as the team’s leadoff hitter.
However, the team has a good blend of talent, youth and experience as it gets set to take the field, Gassett said.
“We do (have) a lot of players and we have a good mixture of young, good players and older good players,” he said. “And a lot of younger kids that have been well coached earlier in their career. They know how to play, and that is always good when you get them. They know what to do, you just kind of got to push the buttons.”
He’s also not confined to just one spot for each player, either.
“A lot can play a lot of positions,” he said. “You are going to be able to mix and match and move players around a bit.”
Among the players back for the Outlaws, who went 11-8 last year, are both starting pitchers, including sophomore Aimee Meyers, who led the team with an 8-3 record on the mound.
“Aimee being a freshman (last year), I thought she did fabulous,” Gassett said. “Liz (Rowley) is a good pitcher, and throws about as hard as anybody, but does have a tendency to get wild.”
He noted that as a pitching staff, the team does “have to cut down on the walks.”
Another positive that Gassett believes he’ll have this spring is an explosive offense. The team averaged just fewer than 10 runs per game a year ago, with 188 runs in 19 contests.
Scoring runs I don’t think is going to be a problem for us,” he said. “… We can outhit most teams, and I think that this year we’ll be able to outpitch most teams.”
Those set to fuel the offense include Rowley, who led the team with four home runs last year, Meyers, catcher Rilyn Kirkland, Sophie Moeller and Cooper Nave.
“Rilyn is going to be a player to watch. She was the best catcher I saw last year out of any team we played,” Gassett said. “Cooper Nave is a great defensive first baseman and also hit well last year.”
As for Moeller, the coach expects the sophomore will be stepping into the leadoff role and taking over at shortstop.
“Last year I think she batted second, and she did a good job there,” he said. “It should be a good transition.”
Wallowa Valley will be road warriors to start the season, with 18 of its first 20 contests outside of Wallowa County, save for a home-opening doubleheader April 1 against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii. The team doesn’t return home until April 29 against Riverside. In that stretch, the Outlaws play some traditionally strong teams in nonleague, including Weston-McEwen in their opener March 18, Grant Union, Union/Cove, and Heppner/Ione.
But due to the pandemic-altering sports the past two years, one thing Gassett doesn’t have a gauge for is the level of his team’s competition.
“I have no idea what we’re walking into,” he said, though he is optimistic. “... I expect good things. They’re a pretty young team, so I do expect some issues along the way, but it’s probably the first group of kids that I’ve had (that) they know how to play softball. We’ve had good teams, but we had a couple softball players and a bunch of basketball players. This team, they’re softball players.”
