ENTERPRISE — There was great attendance and perfect weather for Eagle Cap Shooters Association's first-ever Precision Rifle Series (PRS) shooting match on Saturday, July 11.
Participants from Oregon, Washington and Idaho came to shoot their high-powered, center-fire rifles from different stages at varying distances out to 1,000 yards, which proved challenging for everyone. Upcoming ECSA events include an AR-15 shoot on Saturday, July 18, and a National Rifle League-22 (NRL22) .22-caliber rifle match on Saturday, July 25.
Wallowa Valley baseball team starts up
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Valley All-Star Baseball has started up again under the direction of coach Jim Nave. The team practices most weekday afternoons from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jensen Field.
The team will play its first home games next week, with a noon game against Pendleton on July 19, doubleheaders July 24 against Baker City at 3 p.m. and Walla Walla at noon July 25. The team will then play a pair of games July 31, playing Pendleton at noon and Hermiston at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.