The Stanfield Tiger boys’ basketball team clawed their way to a 69-56 victory over the Enterprise Outlaws in a home game Saturday night.
The Outlaws came out flat-footed, and seemed to forget that rebounding was part of playing basketball. Still, their first quarter tally of 15 points left them behind the Tigers by only four points, as Devin Greer sank four baskets and a foul shot for 9 points. But the half-time spread, 39-28 suggested trouble was in the offing for the Outlaws.
Enterprise narrowed the gap slightly to 58-49 in the third quarter on stellar shooting by Cason Kirkland and David Salim while the Outlaw defense held the Tigers to 19 points. In the forth quarter, the Outlaws managed only 7 points all by Devin Greer. Greer, the Outlaw’s high scorer, poured in a heroic total of 26 points, sinking all his foul shots as well as three 3-pointers. Cason Kirkland contributed 14. Top scorer for the Tigers, Mario Sanchez, made 17 points while Rene Sanchez bucketed 14. The loss leaves the Outlaws to a 6-11 overall record, with a ranking of #31 in state 2A teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.