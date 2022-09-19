ENTERPRISE — The strong start to the season continues for the Enterprise football team.

The Outlaws avenged a 2021 loss to Dufur by dropping the perennial 1A powerhouse 42-16 on Friday, Sept. 16, to move to 3-0 on the young season. The Outlaws enter the week ranked No. 5 in the OSAA rankings, and No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.