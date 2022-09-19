ENTERPRISE — The strong start to the season continues for the Enterprise football team.
The Outlaws avenged a 2021 loss to Dufur by dropping the perennial 1A powerhouse 42-16 on Friday, Sept. 16, to move to 3-0 on the young season. The Outlaws enter the week ranked No. 5 in the OSAA rankings, and No. 8 in the coaches poll.
“We’re just thrilled to death,” first-year head coach Josh Harman said. “The players have done everything we have asked them to do.”
There was a lot of excitement by the team for finally securing a win over the Rangers, who had defeated Enterprise in the three previous matchups between the schools since the Outlaws dropped down to eight-man football.
“I know our team was pretty jacked up about beating them,” Harman said.
Harman’s team has won in part due to a strong defense that, in three games, is allowing just 16 points per game, giving it the sixth-best total in eight-man football. The Outlaws surrendered only one touchdown to Dufur in the first three quarters Sept. 16 and scored 34 straight points to take control of the game.
Nevin Goldsmith on the defensive line and Chase Duncan at linebacker have been significant to the defense’s success, and were again in the win over Dufur. Duncan recorded 13 tackles, and Goldsmith had seven tackles (two for loss) and a sack in the victory. On the season, Duncan leads the team with 38 tackles.
“He is kind of everywhere on defense. He is just a tackling machine,” Harman said of Duncan. “He’s just really good at reading what is going on and getting to the ball.”
He also praised the defense for its ability to make adjustments during the game. He noted that on Sept. 16, Dufur was having success on a particular pass play early, but the Outlaws soon figured out how to get a stop.
“Our players are really good about saying, ‘Here is what we’re seeing, I’m not getting there. How do we fix this?’ They’re communicating with us really well during games,” Harman said.
Making their opposition one-dimensional has been a key, too, for the Outlaws, as they have forced teams to go to the air.
“I think we’ve been very tough to run against, especially up the middle,” Harman said. “(We have) a couple big guys in there (on the line), Chase, and our second middle linebacker, Ashtyn (Irwin).”
Irwin and Tegan Evans both recovered fumbles, and Tyler Knapp and Trey Stewart both collected interceptions in the win Sept. 16 win.
Offensively, the transition from a ground-and-pound format to a more balanced attack that implements the passing capabilities of Knapp has made Enterprise more well-rounded. Through three games, the Outlaws have 594 yards passing — all from Knapp, who is completing 62% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Enterprise has amassed 546 yards rushing, with 327 of that in the win over Dufur.
Irwin leads the team with 225 yards rushing — 204 of which came Sept. 16, along with three touchdowns — while Caden Fent has 161 rushing yards and Stewart has 143.
Enterprise also has several weapons through the air, with Duncan (240 yards, three TDs), Fent (148 yards, two TDs) and Gunnar McDowell (108 yards, three TDs) all pulling in more than 100 yards receiving.
In addition to the balance, the team has shown an ability to score both in a quick-strike style and mounting drives. Against Dufur, Enterprise took its first drive of the second half and marched downfield, finishing with a 3-yard Fent run that broke an 8-all halftime tie. The next possession, Irwin rushed 61 yards for a score and a 22-8 lead, and then Knapp hit Fent for a 48-yard strike that made it a 20-point game by the end of the third quarter.
“I think in this game, we saw a little bit of both of the elements there,” Harman said.
Harman is also optimistic looking ahead due to the fact the team has been winning handily — all three wins are by double figures — despite not playing well for the full 48 minutes. He noted that in both the Sept. 16 win over Dufur and the 28-18 win at Imbler Sept. 9, the Outlaws played well “for two quarters.”
“That’s kind of our next goal and going to be our message this week is can we do that for four quarters,” Harman said.
After three weeks on the road, Enterprise plays its first home game Sept. 23 when it hosts Pilot Rock.
“That will be nice to try to make that happen on our home field with our fans in attendance,” Harman said of the home opener.
