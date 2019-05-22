Suto shines as golf teams go from district to state

The Wallowa/Joseph combined golf team and the Enterprise High School golf teams competed well at district and state with the Enterprise team making the cut for state, while golf superstar Tori Suto was the lone Wallowa/Joseph qualifier.
Suto, one of the best girls golfers in eastern Oregon, handily won for the second consecutive time at Districts on the Pendleton Country Club links, shooting scores of 78 and 77 on May 6-7, respectively, for the first place nod.
“The course was a lot tougher than last year, and we’re pretty happy with the way things turned out,” Coach Marvin Gibbs said.
Suto traveled to state in Creswell the next week, competing against girls from 4A schools. She shot twin 78s over her two rounds, enough to place in a tie for fourth place overall.
“I’m proud of her,” Coach Gibbs said. “She had a goal to make it to the top four, and she did that. You have to be real good to even make it into the top 10.”
Suto left the high school ranks as a four-time state qualifier, two-time district champion and four-time all state golfer.
Enterprise High School sent five to districts, where senior Boone Harrod placed second, shooting an 83 and 86 over the two-day tournament for second place. Teammate Zion Mark shot 114 and 111 while Tyler Gray shot 106 and 108 and Jacob Amaro shot 113 and 102. Alex Albanez added 141 and 115 scores.
After Day 1 at districts, the squad had a one-stroke lead for third place and increased their lead the following day for a team slot at state.
From there, the team went to state in Creswell on May 13-14 where the Outlaws placed ninth overall. Coach Kyle Crawfors was pleased with the team total of 849 strokes.
Harrod placed in the 22 slot overall, shooting a 95 on the first outing but cutting six strokes off his effort the next day, shooting an 89 for a 184 total. Mark placed at 47 with a 219 total, Gray was at 52 with a 231 total and Albanez at 63 with 271 total strokes.
“I was pretty happy about that,” Crawford said of the team’s placement. “After the first day we were in 10th place and our goal was to move up one more, and it happened.”
Crawford added that the first day was a little rough as it was one of the toughest courses the team had ever played with the team shooting above 440 on the day. The team dropped to 404 strokes on the final day to move onto the ninth slot.
“It was a significant change, and I wish we’d done it both days,” he said. “But better late than never.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.