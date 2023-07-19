The late Jack Lemmon, the actor, comedian, and avid golfer who played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament for over 30 years, once made the comment that if you think it’s hard to meet new people, try picking up the wrong golf ball on the fairway.

Most golfers can relate to that grumpy old man’s advice, but lady golfers at Alpine Meadows feel there’s a friendlier way to meet new people. Just ask golfer Belinda Kunz, who is also president of the women’s group.

———

Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.