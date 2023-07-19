Angela Fishback (in the foreground) takes a selfie with the other members of her foursome in this photo. From the left behind Fishback are Donna McCadden, Rochelle Danielson and Belinda Kunz. The group was on the tee box of the seventh hole at Alpine Meadows and Fishback wanted to get a group shot with Ruby Peak in the background.
Angela Fishback (in the foreground) takes a selfie with the other members of her foursome in this photo. From the left behind Fishback are Donna McCadden, Rochelle Danielson and Belinda Kunz. The group was on the tee box of the seventh hole at Alpine Meadows and Fishback wanted to get a group shot with Ruby Peak in the background.
The late Jack Lemmon, the actor, comedian, and avid golfer who played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament for over 30 years, once made the comment that if you think it’s hard to meet new people, try picking up the wrong golf ball on the fairway.
Most golfers can relate to that grumpy old man’s advice, but lady golfers at Alpine Meadows feel there’s a friendlier way to meet new people. Just ask golfer Belinda Kunz, who is also president of the women’s group.
A week ago Kunz was working inside the clubhouse when Angela Fishback, a Portland vacationer who was staying at Wallowa Lake, came in to sign for a round.
She asked Kunz about Ladies Day and mentioned she’d checked out Alpine Meadows’ web page. Kunz invited her to play the coming Tuesday morning. Fishback showed up and joined three gals, making up a foursome for nine holes.
Her outgoing personality caught on with everyone, and soon all were acting like old friends. Not only could she hit the ball well, she loved the course and its backdrop of Ruby Peak, part of the Wallowa Mountains range. She plans to return next year to help set up and play in the Ladies Invitational.
Moral of the story: Let sleeping balls lie.
It’s been said that big things come in small packages. That phrase easily applies to AMGC Ladies. They may be small in numbers, but do big things, like purchasing a new motor for the pond fountain donated years back by Marsha Beier, in memory of her husband, Buck Beier. They’ve also set aside money to hire a person to landscape and care for larger tee box areas. The group’s goal is continued support in keeping Alpine Meadows Golf Course a great little golf course in big, wonderful Wallowa County.
The club welcomes new people. Anyone interested in learning to play golf will find there’s someone at the clubhouse who can help them get started. Alpine Meadows Golf Course has a driving range, a practice green, carts and a few rental clubs.
Golfers can’t complain about the wet and cold, for the month of July has been quite comfortable for golf. Let’s hope the best with three tournaments planned: The Elks on July 22-23; Helping Hearts on Friday, July 28; and the Gayle Beck Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Information for the tournaments is posted at the clubhouse.
———
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.