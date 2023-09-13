"Veni, vidi, vici" is a Latin phrase attributed to Julius Caesar, meaning a swift and conclusive victory.
In English, the phrase (altered a bit) means ... "They came. They golfed. They conquered."
"Veni, vidi, vici" is a Latin phrase attributed to Julius Caesar, meaning a swift and conclusive victory.
In English, the phrase (altered a bit) means ... "They came. They golfed. They conquered."
In this case, the pronoun "they" is referring to the 2½-day Chapman winners of the Alpine Meadows Rat Race golf tournament held Labor Day weekend.
It was Sunday afternoon as tired but cheerful golfers circled their golf carts around the practice green at the Alpine Meadows Golf Clubhouse as committee members announced flight winners, handed out awards and drew winning tickets for the raffle and 50/50 event.
Here are the winners of this year's Rat Race:
First Low Gross
Cats: 1st: Vicki/Tim Clemens, 155. 2nd: Dara/Michael Alverson, 163. 3rd: Alan/Carol Neely Stephens, 165.
Rats: 1st: Kathy/Cedric Shanks, 176. 2nd: Nita/Lloyd Baker, 184. 3rd: Don/Peggy Westfall, 185.
Cheese: 1st: Doug McKinnis/D. Nash, 177. 2nd: Andy/Nancy Munsey, 180. 3rd : Justin Baker/Susie Coughlan, 186.
First Low Net
Cats: Greg/Heather Carter, 134. 2nd: Kristi/Mark Smalley, 142. 3rd (tie): Gary/Carol Marr, 143, and Dina/Ron Ranger, 143.
Rats: 1st: Greg/Joan Holstrom, 147. 2nd (tie): Gary/Ashley Cornford, 150, and Emmit/Shirley Cornford, 150.
Cheese: 1st: Eric/Mary Sinclair, 133. 2nd (tie): George/Lori Kudzma, 143, and Mark/Tiffany Sherman, 143.
Best Ball
Saturday – Cats: Vickie/Tim Clemens. Rats: Kathy/Cedric Shanks. Cheese: Cheri/Terry Lamb.
Sunday – Cats: Kristi/Mark Smalley. Rats: D. Cornford/K. Williams. Cheese: Lil/Mike Harshfield.
Mini Tournament (Friday): Cats: Vicki/Tim Clemens. Rats: Greg/Joan Holstrom. Cheese: J. Hook/K Burrit.
Sole Survivor: 1st: T. Sanchez/J. Mathson. 2nd: Kathy/Cedric Shanks. 3rd : Vickie/Tim Clemens.
Putting Contest: Dara/Michael Alverson.
Accuracy on No. 7: Men: Michael Alverson. Women: Carolyn Stephens.
Long Drive on No. 2 (Men): Cats, Gary Carter. Rats: Cedric Shanks. Cheese: Andy Munsey.
Long Drive on No. 6 (Women): Cats, Dara Alverson. Rats: Camryn Renteria. Cheese: Stormie McCarthy.
Closest to the Pin: Saturday 1/10: Tim Clemens. 4/13: Lloyd Baker. Sunday 1/10: Pat Vaughn. 4/13: Ron Ranger.
Congratulations to all winners and thanks to the Rat Race committee of Bill and Mona Kay Williams and Bob and Cindy Williams along with many volunteers who made the tournament a success. Also, great appreciation to the Wallowa County and beyond businesses that donated gifts for the raffle.
———
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.