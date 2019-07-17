Tee Time
By Rochelle Danielson
They say it takes a village to accomplish goals. There are no villages in Wallowa County, but there is plenty of “active community.” Wallowa Valley Golf Association is a proud shareholder in that entity. Golf or visit Alpine Meadows Golf Course and witness “community pride” in action.
Golfers who have played the fairways and greens the past few weeks speak highly of the course. “The layout is clean and looks absolutely beautiful,” says one happy Wallowa Lake camper. “We’ve had an enjoyable day of golf. We will be back.”
This type of comment is not only expressed by tourists, but local golfers alike. Credit goes to the efforts of a caring Greens crew who includes JD Hagan, Tristan Beck, Mac Huff and Jon Hagan plus several dedicated volunteers.
Credit also goes to AMGC’s current Board of Directors, who includes president, Jerry Hook, vice-president, Kathy Reynolds and board members Judy Ables, Ron Layton, Adam Ward, Mike Harshfield and Brian Rahn. The group meets once a month, year round, to guide Alpine Meadows in a sustainable direction. Each board member serves a 3 year stint. The board hires and works with clubhouse co-management, Cheryl Kooch and Marsha Hauptmann and greens superintendent, JD Hagan. If you’re interested in taking an active role in community there’s two (2) board positions open for election this year. See Cheryl or Marsha in Pro Shop and fill out a candidate declaration form. Voting will take place August 10 through 19.
The AMGC logo was given a facelift this month. Thanks to a tenacious Nancy Huff, who with help from husband Mac Huff, purchased 60 heavy stone blocks, put three coats of white paint on each one, hauled the material to the site and with volunteers Judy Ables and Carol Marr, pulled out the crumbling cement and replaced with the new.
EVENTS: Past, Present and Future:
MEN’S DAY THURSDAY, July 11, skins results: Dick Anderson, 3 gross skins. Dale Johnson, 3 gross. Harlan Menton, 1 gross/2 net. Terry Lamb, 1 gross. Jerry Hook, 1 net.
Blind Draw results: Low Gross, Terry Lamb and Chuck Haines. Low Net, Dale Johnson and Harlan Menton.
GLOW BALL TOURNAMENT canceled.
THE annual SHRINE GOLF Scramble is Friday, July 26. Get an entry in right away encourages Sam Wade. Golfers always have a good time while contributing to a great local cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.