From a golfer’s standpoint, the annual Rat Race tournament held over the Labor Day weekend at Alpine Meadows was the cat’s meow.
Winners of the Gross and Net 2-day Chapman Play winners:
THE CATS (Flight One) GROSS: Mark and Cally Goss, 152. Brad Graybeal/Tanya Sanchez, 160. Ken/Becca Kramer, 161. NET: Gary/Karen Graybeal, 127. Mike/Dara Alverson, 128. Albin/Dara Presley, 129.
THE RATS (Flight Two) GROSS: Gary/Carol Marr, 164. Randy Sperr/Cindy Rogers, 169. Jason/Elizabeth Sperr, Ron/Wendi Schuening, Tie, 172. NET: Cedric/Kathy Shanks, 127. Craig/Terri Smith, 128. Emmitt/Shirley Cornford, 132.
THE CHEESE: (Flight 3) GROSS: Ray/Dayle Harmon, 169. Terry/Cheri Lamb, 181. Pat Vaughn/Pam Thompson, 182. NET: Andy/Nancy Munsey, 125. Herschel/Crystal Zielke, 129. Ken/Panky Hauxwell, 133.
Saturday Fairway Games
Men’s Long Drive: Cats: Mark Goss. Rats: Jason Sperr. Cheese: Dean Duquette
Women’s Long Drive: Cats: Cally Goss. Rats: Christy Herman. Cheese: Nita Baker.
Accuracy: Men: Alan Stephens. Women: Darcy Gabriel.
Putting Contest: Men: Pat Reynolds, 17 Putts. Women: Cindy Parks, 18 Putts.
Mini Tournament: Cats: Gary & Karen Graybeal. Rats: Craig & Terri Smith. Cheese: Ray & Dayle Harmon.
Saturday Best-Ball:
1st Place Team: Hegeman-Brown/Taylor/Harmon.
2nd Place: Kramer/J. Sperr/Zielke.
Sole Survivor:
1st Place: Mark & Cally Goss. 2nd Place: Gary & Carol Marr. 3rd: Ray & Dayle Harmon.
EAGLES — High fives abounded for both Gary/Carol Marr, and Ron/Wendi Schuening, who eagled #14, the par 5 green notoriously known as Iwo Jima. Randy Sperr/Cindy Rogers eagled #15, the longest hole on the course.
AMAZING SHOTS – and there were many — that got no glory like the one Mike Reynolds made on the #9 fairway with the golf ball lying behind a tall bush next to the creek. He swung and sent that ball flying over 100 yards through brush and a small opening in the trees, across Trout Creek to land within a short chip shot from the #9 green.
Words of Thanks from the committee of Terry & Cheri Lamb & Gary and Carol Marr:
We are happy to have had such a good turnout again this year for our Rat Race tournament. It’s always good to see old friends and meet new ones each year.
We look forward to next year and hope to see you all again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.