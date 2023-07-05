Despite cold winds and rain, the month of June, known for happy events such as graduations, weddings and roses, wasn’t all bad for Wallowa County golfers.
Most cloudy days brought periods when rays of sunshine peeked through those threatening dark clouds giving the public a window of opportunity to squeeze in a round or two, and one thing can be said about our local groups ... they do not let any grass grow under their feet.
Talking about grass, the fairways are looking good, and the Alpine Meadows greens crew wants to keep them that way. The club doesn’t need varmints tearing it up which brings to mind a Tuesday golf day when Karen Coppin, one of Alpine Meadows lady golfers, hit her drive into a bend on Trout Creek on the No. 9 fairway. While looking for the ball, she and her friends noticed an audience of three baby woodchucks peeking out of the bank bushes. It made for a laughable situation, and a moment of trying to remember the tongue twister of, “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”
But it’s really not a laughing matter, for as cute as those babies are, they grow up, not to chuck wood, but to do a lot of damage on the golf course. Alpine Meadows is addressing the problem.
In other news, on Saturday, June 24, inclement weather forced the cancellation of the annual and popular Triple Six Tournament. It is not known if the club will reschedule.
Tuesday, Ladies Day, or now called Ladies Morning group, had its third meeting of the season. Concerns included flowerbed care, the annual Gayle Beck Ladies Day Invitational on Aug. 1, and getting the word out about our AMGC memorial plaque, which will hang in the clubhouse bar/café area. Its purpose is to honor past golfers who loved the game and contributed so much to Alpine Meadows over the years. Nominations are accompanied by a $50 donation to the club. (All money earned by the women’s group goes to help maintain the golf course.) So far three names have been submitted to be placed on the plaque: They are: Dick Quinn, Gayle Beck and Ashley Prince.
The photograph with this column shows the new entrance designed and built by Chad Stangel. The actual gate is still in the works. The complimentary flower baskets are by Alder Slope Nursery, and the photo is by David Brunkow. The photo is featured on the Alpine Meadows website.
Correction
The original version of this story misspelled the name of Gayle Beck. The story has been corrected.
———
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
