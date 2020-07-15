Golfers in our little corner of the world agree that life is good.
It’s that type of attitude that exists at Alpine Meadows, and this year is no exception, except as Judy Ables, president of the AMGC Board, says, “This year has been like no other.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the course has undergone many changes and restrictions and members have been supportive and cooperative. The temporary set of rules has worked surprisingly well.
Under the first of the COVID guidelines, on any given day, the course looks like a merry parade of golf carts — other than family members, each individual golfer uses a separate cart or uses their own means of getting around the 9- or 18-hole course.
Under the “no touchy” rules, like mimes, players use air-signals to high five and give hugs. Once on the green, there’s no tending or touching the flag. Land in a bunker — no problem — you take a free drop and forget the raking of the sand. Say goodbye to the golf balls you put on the hill or over the fence. Out of bounds is a no-no.
Today, moving further into Phase 2, the golf course is opening to more changes such as the usage of the driving range and its stipulations of a four-person limit at one time.
“Slowly the board is taking baby steps in reopening the clubhouse,” Ables said. “Right now a max of eight members can come in, pour a cup of coffee, sit 6 feet apart, and visit. Oh yes, mask required, except when sipping.”
Weekly AMGC activities are running their usual seasonal gamut. Tuesday is Ladies Day, at least until 10 a.m., Men’s Day is Thursday, most of the day, and Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. is Skins Play.
Here’s a Skins recap of first of two six-week sessions where both men and women golfers are invited to play using handicap. There’s a payout each Wednesday for both Gross/Net Skins as well as KP on No. 1 and No. 4. Points are accumulated for best Gross/Net scores each Wednesday. At the end of six-week session, winners are determined by most gross/net points.
Winner of the first six-week session, first-place gross: Brad Graybeal. T — Net: Jerry Hook. Second-place gross: Kyle Crawford. T — Net: Adam Ward. Third-place gross: Mike Crawford. Net: Dick Anderson.
