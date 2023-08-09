The month of August is well recognized as the dog days of summer — but not so well-known for promoting National Smile Week.
The gals who participated in the annual Gayle Beck Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday, Aug. 1 probably were not aware of the connection, but they certainly did their share of smiling in their quest to complete 18 holes of golf, playing the last three holes in sweltering heat.
The Alpine Meadows Golf Course ladies, under the chairmanships of Carol Marr and Cindy Williams, who worked with diligence to make the scramble format type tournament successful for another year, were happy to have turnout from La Grande, Clarkston, Lewiston plus several new entries from Alpine Meadow’s own Wallowa County.
The winners: 1st Low Gross, 67 – Panky Hauxwell, Ginger Key, Mary Lou Taylor and Sharon Vahelkamp. 1st Low Net, 54 – Cindy Williams, Virginia Harting, Sophia Millar, Susie Coughlan. 2nd Low Net, 55 — Kim Thiel, Donna McCadden, Helen Henry, Leslie Wormell. Closest to the pin – 1st and 2nd Flight) Cindy Williams/Amy Stangel. Closest to the line: Cindy Williams/Rachel Jones. Long drive: Helen Henry/Amy Stangel. Long putt: Carol Franks/Cindy Griffith.
In another tournament held July 29 for Helping Hearts, Wallowa County’s Child Advocacy Center, Alpine Meadows hosted 15 four-golfer teams. Shannon Wheeler, Andrae Domebo, Dion Smith and Austin Domego from Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston, Washington, won the tournament by one stroke. Longest drive men/women, Andrae Domebo/Megan George. Closest to pin, Marc Christman. Closest to line, Ronald Le.
Mona Kay Williams says, “Our tournament is designed for golfers of all levels. We had a wonderful turnout for the second annual event. Thanks to everyone who participated in the fundraiser for Helping Hearts which was established in 2010 to provide a safe and comfortable environment for children who have suffered abuse.”
The Elks Tournament, held July 23-24, brought 33 entries. 1st Flight Gross: Dakota Hull, 151. Tim Gilbert, 158. Ryan Dragoo, 161. 1st Flight Net – Terry Lamb, 138. Dick Anderson, 143. Mike Walker, 146. 2nd Flight Gross: J.D. Hagan, 184, Joel Stein, 197. Mark Thornberg, 199. 2nd Flight Net: Ron Le, 141. Jerry Hook, 142. Jess Fuchs, 148. Sole Survivor: Dakota Hull/Kyle Hook.
“With the support of our incredible local businesses, the hard work of Alpine Meadows staff and the 33 participants, we had another successful tournament this year,” says Kyle Crawford.
———
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
