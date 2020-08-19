The 12th Annual Eagle Four-Person Scramble, a fundraiser for the Joseph Athletic Improvement Project took place Saturday, Aug. 15, at Alpine Meadows Golf Course.
Instead of the usual tournament shotgun start where teams begin the game at designated tee boxes, and all at the same time, this year the 65 golfers, in sets of three and four, took to the fairways at staggered tee times from 7:30 a.m. to 11:33 a.m.
“This is the third tournament held in this manner this year,” said Marvin Gibbs, the clubhouse manager at Alpine Meadows. “The system actually works OK. Under the COVID-19 guidelines, AMGC can only accommodate a certain number of players on the course at one time. In this way as soon as each team finishes play on the 18th hole they leave the course. There is no socializing, nor any barbecues.”
At the end of the day, the low gross score of 59 went to the team of Tristan Beck, Pat Lynn, Kyle Crawford and Dakota Hull. A phenomenal total which included one eagle on No. 6, 11 birdies and six pars. Second low gross was captured by Lance Homan, John Decker, Laramie Myers and Jason Crenshaw who scored a 61, with an eagle on No. 14, nine birdies and eight pars.
The first place low net team included Keith Wellens, Ryan Collins, Karl Wellens and Tyler Harshfield. With a team handicap of 8.7, they put together a score of 61, with an eagle on No. 17, and nothing but pars and birdies over the rest of the course.
All in all it was a great day for scramble scoring for all teams. Scores ranged from the low 59 to 72. Just a matter of a few strokes, folks — darn, if I’d only not missed that putt.
“The goal of the tournament is to have fun, play golf and raise funds for our athletic programs at Joseph,” Lance Homan said. “A sunshiny day and people smiling made for a great day to be out here. We truly appreciate all the support for this tourney, it means a lot to our kids.”
