Rochelle Danielson 2023

Rochelle Danielson

The Alpine Meadows annual Rat Race Golf Tournament, held Labor Day weekend, is close at hand.

Mona Williams, the chair of the organizing committee, says, “So far there’s 48 couples signed to compete in the 2½-day event. 54 couples would be the max.”

———

Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.