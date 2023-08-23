The Alpine Meadows annual Rat Race Golf Tournament, held Labor Day weekend, is close at hand.
Mona Williams, the chair of the organizing committee, says, “So far there’s 48 couples signed to compete in the 2½-day event. 54 couples would be the max.”
The Alpine Meadows annual Rat Race Golf Tournament, held Labor Day weekend, is close at hand.
Mona Williams, the chair of the organizing committee, says, “So far there’s 48 couples signed to compete in the 2½-day event. 54 couples would be the max.”
For a tournament that was established in the early 1970s, its popularity continues to abound. Each team in the tournament includes golfers of different skill levels (designated the Cats, the Rats and the Cheese) in a low-pressure setting.
Why is this tournament so special?
Steve and Betty Wilcox, La Grande, have played the past eight years in the Rat Race. Steve says, “It’s not because we’re great golfers. We enjoy the people. It’s like a reunion. We see people we’ve not seen since last year.”
Jeff Larson, of Phoenix, Arizona, and his sister, Lisa Larson, of Tremonton, Utah, are entered. “We played last year,” says Jeff, “and I said to myself, this Rat Race is something, and we gotta come back.”
Mike and Kathy Reynolds of Enterprise are regular Rat Racers. Years ago Mike gave up the first weekend of archery season to play.
“That was a sacrifice for Mike,” says Kathy. “Since then we’ve talked the tournament up so much that my daughter Lori, and husband, George Kudzma are traveling from Twin Falls, Idaho to see what this ‘Cats, Rats and Cheese’ thing is all about.”
Randy and Cindy Sperr have been attending the tourney for over 10 years. Randy is the golf manager at Echo Golf Course. “I’m actually the gofer, but I’m retiring this year,” he says. “We love golf, but it’s not the golf we come for. It’s the fabulous bunch of people. Wouldn’t miss it. Cindy would kill me if we didn’t play.”
Greg and Heather Carter, golfers from Nampa, Idaho, are entered.
“A few years back when we heard of the Rat Race in Enterprise, we checked it out,” says Heather. “Our interest was piqued, not only because we love golf, but Greg was born in Joseph 30 or so years ago, and feels a connection to the area. The first year we golfed, we loved it. Now we are back again for our fifth year.”
Rat Race golfers agree that the atmosphere surrounding Alpine Meadows fairways is euphoric. They also appreciate the well-organized tournament presented by the Alpine committee and volunteers, not to mention the camaraderie, food, scorekeeping, raffles and prizes. But above all, the biggest reason they keep coming back is the people themselves —the Cats, the Rats and the Cheese.
———
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.