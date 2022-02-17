BAKER CITY — The Joseph Eagles boys basketball team was not about to let having five players out due to suspension stop it from reaching the semifinals of the Old Oregon League District Tournament.
The Eagles used a balanced offense, high energy and a third-quarter offensive onslaught to break open their contest with Imbler as they rolled to a 60-34 victory Thursday, Feb. 17.
"We started crashing the boards more, closing out, and started to trust teammates and moving the ball," head coach Olan Fulfer said. "They opened things up."
Hayden Hite, who had 13 points to lead the Eagles, caught fire late in the second quarter and had 10 in the period to help the Eagles grab the lead, 26-20, at the end of a back-and-forth first half.
In the third quarter, everyone caught fire.
The Eagles were 10-for-18 in the third quarter and drained four 3-pointers, and dominated the last 4:07, when a 17-1 run turned what still was a relatively close game into a rout.
James Burney spotted up for a 3-pointer, his second of the quarter, which put Joseph ahead 36-26. A basket inside by Javon Besotes and a 3-pointer from Storm Lynch — which came after he saved possession with an offensive rebound — made it 41-26. Besotes scored two more times, with a steal and layup pushing the lead to 19, and Reece Nelson's runner in the lane capped a run of 14 straight Joseph points. After a free throw from Imbler temporarily halted the bleeding, Nelson capped the run with a corner 3 as the buzzer sounded for an insurmountable 50-27 advantage.
"That's what was exciting — that's the team that I see in practice," Fulfer said. "That's our potential, and that's our best quarter, and that was the kids finally trusting each other, playing locked in, and playing smart and focused."
The lead reached as much as 26 points — the final margin — in the fourth quarter.
Imbler head coach Tony Haddock described the third quarter as an avalanche with shots starting to fall for Joseph, the Eagles having an energy the Panthers didn't match and the shots Imbler took not falling.
"They're really good, once they see the ball go in a few times they're even tougher," Haddock said, calling the third quarter "brutal" for his team. "We didn't rotate very well on defense in the third quarter, they got some looks at the baskets and some kickout 3s. We didn't match them on our end. We got great looks, we just didn't get anything to fall."
The teams traded the lead just three times in the first half, but neither team gained a major advantage. Imbler's largest lead was 8-3 on a Wyatt Burns 3-pointer, and Joseph gained its largest first-half lead at 26-18 on a layup by Hite that ended a run of him scoring eight points in less than two minutes.
Imbler's methodical, grind-it-out style was effective, and despite trailing at the break, Haddock was pleased with the effort.
"It was close. I really enjoyed how we were playing in the first half. I thought we played hard, we rebounded really well, and we moved the ball well."
Joseph's hot-shooting third quarter resulted in a 52% second half from the floor, and the Eagles were 45% for the game. Imbler, conversely, shot just 29%. The Panthers also turned the ball over 25 times.
Burney and Besotes both added 10 points for Joseph, with Besotes also collecting a game-high nine rebounds.
Justin Frost scored 13 points and added eight rebounds to lead Imbler.
The Eagles (11-9 overall) face Powder Valley Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
"We're excited," Fulfer said. "We definitely learned a lot from the last game, and we want to get a good showing."
Imbler concludes with a record of 10-15.
"We got a good foundation of kids," Haddock said. "Something to build on."
