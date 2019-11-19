Joseph Charter School senior, Ellyse Tingelstad, can lay claim to a singular piece of fame: She was the only girl in Wallowa County to qualify for the Oregon State 3A cross-country championships held in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Tingelstad has qualified for state every year since her freshman days. This year, she placed fifth with a time of 19:17.70 in the 5,000 meter contest.
The 16-year-old said she enjoyed her final race as an Eagle. She didn’t prepare much different or plan a strategy for the state race than she did for the others.
“I wanted to run, stay tough, be smart and just have some fun with it,” she said. “It’s hard to plan a race out. You can have an idea of what you’re going to do, but you never know what you’re going to do until you get out in the field and see how the other runners run.” She added that everyone runs differently, and some runners run differently from week to week.
The Eagle runner said the race was strange for her as the only Wallowa County participant.
“It was pretty crazy, senior year, my last year, and I was by myself,” she said. “Every other year I’ve gone with a team. It was different, but still fun.”
Even with her top five finish, Tingelstad said it didn’t quite jibe with goals she set for herself.
“I was hoping to do better,” she said. “I was hoping for top three; I got fifth last year, but things just played out a little different than I expected. I wasn’t upset, because I still ran a better time, so it was pretty good.” She added that she had fun, so it was definitely a good way to end her high school cross-country career. She will still compete in track this spring, her only other school sport. She added that of the two sports, she personally prefers cross-country because the group is more tight-knit than track.
Tingelstad also participates in FFA and FCCLA as other school activities.
For the future, Tingelstad thinks she may run at the college level if she goes to a small college.
“I’m in talks with a few smaller schools right now that are offering me some scholarships,” she said. She said College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, is her top choice at the moment.
