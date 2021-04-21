Juston Rogers and Henry Coughlan both won individual races and helped the 4x400-meter relay team to victory in the Joseph track and field team’s first competition of 2021, the Baker three-way, Thursday, April 15.
Rogers won the 400 in 55.08 seconds, was second in the 200 in 24.07, and joined Coughlan, Ian Goodrich and Bayden Menton to take the mile relay in 3:49.80.
Coughlan, who with Goodrich and Menton was fresh off a state title in cross-country, won the 3,000 by more than a minute with a time of 9:24.32. Menton was second in the 800 in 2:10.30, and Goodrich took third in the 1,500 in 4:39.03.
Kale Ferguson showed well in his first high school meet, taking second in the discus at 111 feet, 8 inches, third in the shot put (33-feet-5-1/4) and third in the high jump (5-feet-0). He also was eighth in the 100 in 12.30.
Kane Johnson placed third in the 400 (1:05.64) and seventh in the javelin (88-feet-1), and Keelan McBurney took fifth in the javelin (91-feet-5) and seventh in the discus (75-feet-6).
For the girls, just three athletes competed Thursday, and each had a top-eight finish. Lottie McDonald took second in the 400 (1:08.95), Iona McDonald was fourth in the 800 (2:45.47) and Ariana Samples was seventh in the discus (58-feet-3).
On Saturday, the Joseph boys posted five wins at the Union Invite, with Coughlan posting two wins and helping a relay team to victory.
Coughlan claimed the top spot in the 400 in 53.91 and in the 1,500 in 4:14.07, and he and Menton, Goodrich and Rogers won the 4x400 relay in 3:43.21.
Goodrich won the 800 for the Eagles in 2:14.94, and Ferguson took top honors in the discus with a distance of 110-feet-2. Ferguson also took fourth in the 100 in 12.30.
Other top eight placers included Rogers taking second in the high jump (5-feet-4), third in the 200 (24.84) and sixth in the 100 (12.47), McBurney was fifth in the javelin (95-feet-1/2) and sixth in the shot put (30-feet-4), Johnson taking sixth in the 800 (2:27.56) and seventh in the discus (69-feet-8-3/4), and Menton placed seventh in the 400 (57.56).
On the girls side, Lottie McDonald was second in the 800 (2:52.32) and sixth in the shot put (20-feet-9), and Iona McDonald was fourth in the 400 (1:13.28).
Enterprise has six wins in its first meet of the season Saturday in Union, including four on the girls side from two athletes.
Distance-running standout Kyla Hook placed first in both the 1,500 (5:33.11), and in the 3,000 (12:18.07), and Savannah Vaughn was first in the 200 (29.40) and the high jump (4-feet-8).
Vaughn’s win in the high jump headed four high jumpers in the top five for the Outlaw girls. Althea Komiskey was second at 4-feet-4, Arian Latta third at 4-feet-0, and Hailey Jenkins fifth at 3-feet-10.
Sierra Holcomb was second in the javelin (87-feet-3), Komiskey was fourth in the 100 (15.13), Asiya Salim was fourth in the shot put (22-feet-6) and fifth in the javelin (63-feet-4), and Ailena McEntire took fifth in the 200 (31.87).
On the boys side, Zac Knapp won the 3,000 (9:56.60) and was second in the 1,500 (4.22..84), and Jericho Peters won the 200 (24.53). Peters also was third in the 100 (12.01) and along with Zander Walker, Ransom Peters and Lute Ramsden, was second in the 4x100 relay in 48.10. Ramsden also was second in the 200 (24.81) and 400 (54.82).
Gideon Gray took second in the high jump (5-feet-4) and fourth in the javelin (101-feet-2-1/2). Roan Flynn took fourth in the 800 (2:24.69) and the long jump (16-feet-3/4). Brenden Moore was fifth in the 3,000 (10:48.45), and sixth in the 1,500 (4:53.34). Ransom Peters added a fifth-place finish in the 200 (25.79) and was eighth in the 100 (12.58). And Tanner Kiesecker was eighth in both the shot put (28-feet-1) and the discus (29-feet-1/2).
Enterprise is back in action Thursday, April 22, at Prairie City, and Joseph returns to Union Saturday, April 24.
