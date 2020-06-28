ENTERPRISE -- The 7th annual Triple Six Golf Tournament was held At Alpine Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, June 27th 2020 under blue skies with some wind to add a little challenge. There were 28 golfers that formed 14 two-person teams, said AMGC tournament director Bill Ables. "They competed in two flights that depending on each players established golf handicap. So there were seven teams in each flight."
This unique 18-hole golf tournament consisted of the teams playing the first six holes in the Best Ball format, holes 7 thru 12 were played using the Scramble format and the final 6-holes consisted of the Chapman format. Players were also vying for closest to the pin (KP) on holes 1 & 4. Lance Homan and Dale Johnson won the KP contest on these holes respectively.
The winners in the 1st Flight Gross (total score) Division were - 1st Place – Lance Homan & John Decker (72)….2nd Place – Mike & Mona Rahn (79).
The winners in the 1st Flight Net (handicapped score) Division were two teams tied for 1st Place – Mike & Kyle Crawford (69.5) and Mike Reynolds & Dale Johnson (69.5).
The winners in the 2nd Flight Gross (total score) Division were – Chad Stangel & Chad Conrad (73)…2nd Place – Tristin Beck & Pat Lynn (78).
The winners in the 2nd Flight Net (handicapped score) Division were – Cole Warnock & Cole Devanderschueren (63.6)….2nd Place Brian & Amanda Rahn (64.4).
The event offered prizes to the top two-person teams for their nearly all-day, 18-hole efforts. "A portion of the entry fees goes to the golf course, and the rest goes into prizes," Ables said. "The tournament went off very well. The weather cooperated. The wind blew some willow catkins down on the green, but everybody just dealt with it. We all adhered to social distancing and COVID rules. I was really tickled with the turnout."
The Triple Six tournament was played under three different sets of rules, each of which lasted for six of the 18 holes. The first six holes are played under "Best Ball" rules: just like regular golf, with each golfer on the two-person teams playing their own ball for six holes. The team records only the best of the two scores. The next six holes are played as a "scramble": The two players on the team each tee off, but then the player with the worst ball position takes their ball to the other players better ball lie, and hits it from there. The process is repeated until one ball rolls into the cup. That is the single score recorded. The last six holes are played under "Chapman Rules." Both golfers on the side hit drives. Each plays the other's ball for the second shots. The best of the second shots is selected, and from there the two partners play the single ball alternately until it rolls into the hole.
"It's a fun way to play golf, although sometimes it can get a little confusing," Ables said.
Most of the tournaments planned for this year, including the Shriners have been canceled, Ables said. But there is one coming up: the Elks tournament on July 17. It's for individual players, rather than teams. "The Elk's Tournament ends with what's called a Horse Race," Ables said. Each golfer teams up with another player, and after each hole, two teams are eliminated until the last hole. The best team, of course, wins the horse race."
The fate of the season's final Labor Day Rat Race tournament is still uncertain, Ables said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.