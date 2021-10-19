JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team swept its way to an undefeated slate in Old Oregon League play.
The Eagles trampled Elgin on the road Friday, Oct. 15, 25-4, 25-12, 25-11, then rolled over both Griswold and Nixyaawii at home in OOL action Saturday, Oct. 16, sweeping the Grizzlies 25-8, 25-8, 25-13, and the Golden Eagles 25-12, 25-6, 25-14, to lock up the OOL-North title and a berth into the semifinals of the district tournament.
“I’m so proud of the girls for being undefeated,” head coach Jill Hite said. “This has never been done in Joseph since I have been here. It is an amazing accomplishment, but they still have goals for the season.”
The winning streak is now at 16 in a row for the Eagles, who wrapped up league play sweeping all but one of their matches — only Powder Valley pushed Joseph past a third set when the Badgers and Eagles battled for five sets in late September.
Cooper Nave pounded down 13 kills in the win over Elgin, while Sarah Orr had six kills. Against Griswold, Nave had 12 more kills, Emma Orr had six, and against Nixyaawii, Nave had nine kills and Molly Curry added seven. Aimee Meyers was the team leader in assists all three matches.
The Eagles (20-3 overall, 11-0 OOL) hosted Weston-McEwen in a nonleague contest Thursday night, then will travel to Baker City for the OOL District Tournament semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 23. The district title and third-place matches will also be played that Saturday. Joseph’s first opponent won’t be known until Thursday night.
Wallowa ends skid
After falling to Powder Valley at home on Friday, Oct. 15, Wallowa ended a month-long rough stretch with two home wins on Saturday, Oct. 16, defeating Nixyaawii in five sets, 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 26-28, 15-11, and later topping Griswold in four sets, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23.
The victories brought an end to a 12-game losing streak and placed the Cougars in a tie for second in the Old Oregon League-North. Wallowa’s last win was a victory over Wallowa on Sept. 11.
The Friday loss to Powder Valley was by a score of 25-23, 25-14, 25-14.
The Cougars (5-14 overall, 4-7 OOL) hosted Elgin Tuesday, Oct. 19, in need of a win to advance to the next round of the district tournament, which would be a trip to Imbler Thursday, Oct. 21.
