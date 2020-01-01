The Wallowa Cougar girls split their games at Echo with a win and a loss. On Friday night they dropped their game to the Echo team, by a relatively close score of 36-40. High scorers for the Cougars: Jamie Johnston with 15 points and Shanna Rae Tillery with 11. “Our lack of practice showed, and that is on me,” said coach David Howe. “We did a lot of good things but our timing just wasn’t there offensively or defensively.”
The game with Ione/Arlington on Saturday was an entirely different flavor. The cougars won going away, by a score of 51-30. Jamie Johnston scored 19. Shanna Rae Tillery hooped 10 points. “I guess we just needed to shake off the rust last night, Howe said. “The girls came out with a lot of determination to be better today and we were. We are still growing, and I look forward to see what we can do by the end of the season.”
