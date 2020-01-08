The Wallowa Cougar girls trounced the Pine Eagle Spartans 63-37 in the season's first Old Oregon League hoops game at Pine Eagle on Sat. Jan. 4.
The Cougar's victory was aided by the staunch play of Ashlyn Young.
The Cougars led throughout the game. Shanna Rae Tillery and Jamie Johnston scored 19 points apiece. And both had double doubles in their two outstanding efforts.
At halftime, the Cougars led by a score of 26-15. As fouls began to plague the Cougars, Young upped her game, finishing with 15 points, and accolades from coach Howe.
"Ashlyn stepped up and played multiple positions when we were in foul trouble," Howe said. "She contributed in the scoring column, too."
The Cougar girls are 1-0 in league play and 6-6 overall. They are ranked No. 1 in their league and 12th in the state 1A division overall. They next play at Elgin, at 6 p.m. Friday Jan. 10.
