Like all cats, Cougars have 9 lives. On Friday afternoon, the Wallowa Cougars rebounded after a painful loss to the Union Bobcats, sharpened their claws and won a resounding, season-defining 74-6 victory over the Pine-Eagle Spartans.
The Cougars were led by the accurate passing of quarterback Lute Ramsden, who frequently found his brother and favorite target, Zeb Ramsden, for a total of more than 100 yards passing. Running back Tristin Bales and tight end Kolby Mandal were also on the receiving end of Lute’s passes. Both Ramsden and Bales made outstanding runs, breaking tackles, weaving through the Spartan defense, and out-pacing defenders on long sprints into the end zone. Bales made an extraordinary shoe-string interception of a Spartan pass at the Wallowa 20 yard line and transformed it into a touchdown. Other outstanding plays included Kolby Mandal’s leaping snag of a Lute Ramsden touchdown pass in the end-zone, and Zeb Hermen’s recovery of a Spartan fumble that Zeb Ramsden transformed into a touchdown on the next play.
The Cougar defense hung tough, allowing relatively skimpy gains. The Spartans scored only once, with a long run to the goal line in the first quarter. Although they penetrated the Cougar ten-yard line several times in the game, the Cougars held their ground and the Spartans remained scoreless.
At half-time the score was 24-6.
The Cougars seemed much improved in blocking. Center Ruben Hunt and offensive lineman Jesse Duncan worked hard to open holes that the offense could move through for gains.
Although the Cougars were not flawless, with one Bales touchdown called back on a penalty, they played with finesse, loosing relatively few yards on penalties during the entire game.
The strength of the win moved Wallowa up to an OSAA state ranking of 25th in 1A football. They have two home, league games remaining this season, both at 7 p.m.: Friday Oct. 18 vs 5th-ranked Crane, and Friday, Oct. 25 against 33rd-ranked Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.