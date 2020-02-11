The Wallowa Cougars girls played spectacular ball versus the Imbler Panthers during their Friday, Feb. 7 battle in the Cougs’ Wallowa "Cougar dome" lair.
The Panthers were thoroughly outmatched to the point no one doubted the game’s outcome just a few minutes into the battle. The first quarter score was 20-6 for the Cougs, just for example. Wallowa ran rampant the rest of the game, even with the bench getting significant playing time.
The Panthers showed pluck and gave a 110% effort which did little to slow the Cougars’ steamroller. The final score of 65-21 shows just how mismatched the battle became despite playing second-string Cougs.
Coach David Howe said Haley Brockamp played outstanding defense on Imbler’s best shooter.
Leading scorers included Jamie Johnston who ratcheted in 24 through the hoop while Kyla Hook tossed in 19 for good measure.
The win left the Cougs with a 6-4 league record and 11-10 overall while holding down fourth place in the Old Oregon League. The upwardly mobile Cougars are ranked at no. 15 in the state.
