Standings current as of Monday, Sept. 4
Prep football
1A Special District 3 (8)
Team League Overall
Perrydale 0-0 1-0
Pilot Rock/Ukiah 0-0 1-0
Dufur 0-0 0-1
Enterprise 0-0 0-1
Lyle/Wish/Klick 0-0 0-1
Sherman/Condon 0-0 0-1
St. Paul 0-0 0-1
1A Special District 1 (6)
Team League Overall
Harper Charter 1-0 1-0
Joseph 0-0 1-0
Prairie City/Burnt River 0-0 1-0
S. Wasco Co. 0-0 1-0
Day/Monu/Long 0-0 1-0
Echo 0-0 0-1
Huntington 0-0 0-1
Wallowa 0-0 0-1
Jordan Valley 0-0 0-1
Spray/Mitch/Weaver 0-1 0-1
Pine Eagle 0-0 0-0
Prep volleyball
2A-4 Blue Mountain Conference
Team League Overall
Weston-McEwan 0-0 4-3
Grant Union 0-0 3-1
Irrigon 0-0 3-1
Heppner 0-0 3-1
Stanfield 0-0 1-2
Enterprise 0-0 1-5
1A-7 Old Oregon League
Team League Overall
Powder Valley 1-0 4-0
Pilot Rock 0-0 5-1
Wallowa 0-0 5-2
Imbler 0-0 4-3
Joseph 0-0 3-1
Union 0-0 3-1
Griswold 0-0 2-1
Nixyaawii 0-0 1-1
Echo 0-0 1-2
Elgin 0-0 0-1
Cove 0-0 0-4
Pine Eagle 0-1 1-1
On the slate
Prep football
Friday, Sept. 8
Wallowa at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 7 p.m., Wheeler High School, Fossil
Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m., Prairie City High School
Thursday, Sept. 14
Enterprise at Pilot Rock/Ukiah, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School
Friday, Sept. 15
Joseph at Pine Eagle, 2 p.m., Pine Eagle High School
Friday, Sept. 22
Joseph at Wallowa, 7 p.m., Wallowa High School
Dufur at Enterprise, 7 p.m., Enterprise High School
Friday, Sept. 29
Wallowa at Huntington, 1 p.m., Huntington High School
Enterprise at St. Paul, 7 p.m., St. Paul High School
Friday, Oct. 6
Joseph at Harper Charter, 1 p.m. Mountain Time, Harper Charter School
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 2 p.m., Pine Eagle High School
Sherman/Condon at Enterprise, 7 p.m., Enterprise High School
Volleyball
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Enterprise at Elgin, 6 p.m., Elgin High School
Thursday, Sept. 7
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m., Stanfield Secondary School
Imbler at Wallowa, 5 p.m., Wallowa High School
Friday, Sept. 8
Wallowa at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 5 p.m., Wheeler High School, Fossil
Saturday, Sept. 9
Joseph at St. Paul Invitational, St. Paul High School, time and opponent TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Cove at Joseph, 5:30 p.m., Joseph Charter School
Thursday, Sept. 14
Enterprise at Irrigon, 4 p.m., Irrigon High School
Cove at Wallowa, 4 p.m., Wallowa High School
Pine Eagle at Wallowa, 6 p.m., Wallowa High School
Friday, Sept. 15
Joseph at East West Crossover, Powder Valley High School, time and opponent TBA
Wallowa at East West Classic, Powder Valley High School, time and opponent TBA
Joseph vs. Crosshill Christian, 6:30 p.m., Powder Valley High School
Saturday, Sept. 16
Enterprise at Riverside Tournament, Riverside High School, time and opponent TBA
Joseph at East West Crossover, Powder Valley High School, time and opponent TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Elgin at Enterprise, 6 p.m., Enterprise High School
Cross-country
Friday, Sept. 8
At Union, noon, Catherine Creek
Friday, Sept. 15
At Wallowa Lake State Park
Friday, Sept. 22
At Fort Walla Walla, Walla Walla, Washington
