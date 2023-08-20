Enterprise football 2023

Even with the graduation of Caden Fent (7), Ashtyn Irwin (12) and the Outlaws start the season with a jamboree in Cove on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. 

 John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Outlaws, Joseph Eagles and Wallowa Cougars all have one week of official practice behind their teams and now have a chance to see some opponents this week.

Coach Josh Harman and the Enterprise football team travel to Cove on Friday, Aug. 25 for a jamboree. In addition to the host Leopards, Imbler and Pilot Rock are also scheduled to be on the field. The teams are scheduled to hit the field starting at 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.