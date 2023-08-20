ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Outlaws, Joseph Eagles and Wallowa Cougars all have one week of official practice behind their teams and now have a chance to see some opponents this week.
Coach Josh Harman and the Enterprise football team travel to Cove on Friday, Aug. 25 for a jamboree. In addition to the host Leopards, Imbler and Pilot Rock are also scheduled to be on the field. The teams are scheduled to hit the field starting at 1 p.m.
Outlaws’ volleyball takes the court one day earlier, making the trip to Wallowa for a nonleague match on Thursday, Aug. 24 with the first serve going over the net at 5 p.m.
The Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa cross-country team also starts the season off on Thursday, Aug. 24, taking part in the John Hascall Memorial at Hoeft Farm in Pilot Rock. Middle school runners will leave the start line at 6 p.m. with high school runners to follow at about 6:30 p.m.
Wallowa football enters the world of six-man football starting Saturday, Aug. 26 with a jamboree exhibition in Echo. Starting at 10 a.m., teams from Jordan Valley and Prairie City will also be present along with host Echo.
Home volleyball fans can see coach Jill Hite and the Wallowa volleyball team start the season as the Cougars host Enterprise on Thursday, Aug. 24 starting at 5 p.m.
Wallowa travels to La Grande on Saturday, Aug. 26 to take part in the Hannah Cashell Tournament with action beginning at 9 a.m.
