Hanley Miller

Hanley Miller, an incoming sophomore at Joseph High School, is the 2022 Oregon State High School Rodeo tie-down champ. This July he ran with the pros as an exhibitionist at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.

 Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — In a county well known for its pro rodeo the last full weekend of July, it’s no surprise to find a pro rodeo cowboy in the making. Hanley Miller is already a state champion and was asked to perform at the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.

As a high school freshman this spring, Miller won the tie-down competition at the state rodeo finals. With that title, the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association paid for his PRCA card; at 15, he was too young to compete but was allowed to test his skill against the pros as an exhibitionist.

