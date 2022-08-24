Hanley Miller, an incoming sophomore at Joseph High School, is the 2022 Oregon State High School Rodeo tie-down champ. This July he ran with the pros as an exhibitionist at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
ENTERPRISE — In a county well known for its pro rodeo the last full weekend of July, it’s no surprise to find a pro rodeo cowboy in the making. Hanley Miller is already a state champion and was asked to perform at the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
As a high school freshman this spring, Miller won the tie-down competition at the state rodeo finals. With that title, the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association paid for his PRCA card; at 15, he was too young to compete but was allowed to test his skill against the pros as an exhibitionist.
Just before Chief Joseph Days, Miller placed 29th in the tie-down aggregate at the National High School Rodeo finals in Gillette, Wyoming. With three more years in high school and two until he is old enough to hold a PRCA card, he has ambitious goals.
“I want to win a national title in tie-down and qualify for the NFR (National Finals Rodeo),” he said.
Miller, an incoming sophomore at Joseph High School, fought hard for that state championship in tie-down. He said he had a tough go in the second round of state finals after being very consistent all year.
“I had to forget about it and move on,” he said.
The excitement of the crowd carried him through, and his mother, Dena Miller, said, “he took care of business” and got the win.
This past year he team roped with partner Bayli Ladner, of Klamath Falls. The pair placed fourth at the Oregon State Finals Rodeo in Prineville. This coming year, Miller said he is adding steer wrestling to his events, with an eye on earning points toward the all-around competition.
The high school rodeo season is three competitions in the fall and four in the spring.
Miller said he had a rope in his hand as a toddler and was horseback by the age of 3. It wasn’t long before he was a regular at local junior and ranch rodeos and a hand at Chief Joseph Days, either untying calves at timed event slack competitions or cooling down the pickup men’s horses.
At the age of 7, he competed in his first rodeo outside of Wallowa County — the Cayuse Junior Rodeo in Pendleton. He started competing in junior high rodeo competitions as a sixth grader and qualified for nationals, held in Huron, South Dakota.
Miller’s seventh grade year was during the COVID-19 shutdowns, so he and his family opened up their arena to kids in Wallowa County to come rope and ride. Up to 50 would attend an afternoon of roping, barrels and pole bending.
“There were no fall sports so we had rodeo practice open to the community all fall on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Dena Miller said.
The following year as an eighth grader, the young cowboy qualified again for the junior high rodeo national in Des Moines, Iowa. With three more years of high school, the sky’s the limit.
“To see your kid want something and work for it is really emotional,” Dena Miller said.
Hanley Miller’s skills aren’t confined to the rodeo arena. Along with the rest of his family, he moves cattle for the Fence Creek Ranch, and he started training horses by the age of 11.
“People will call up and say, ‘I want a roping horse,’ and I work with them,” Miller said.
Keen on perfecting his rodeo skills, while encouraging others to do so as well, Miller and his family are hosting a breakaway and tie-down roping clinic with PRCA champion Nathan Steinberg.
“We are excited to share our passion and bring someone with his qualifications to come to the county,” Dena Miller said.
