The Wallowa girls traveled to Crane on Feb. 20, to battle it out in the first round of the OSAA State playoffs. And while their season ended that night, losing to Crane 67-31, the team shouldn’t be anything but proud after a strong season. Shanna Rae Tillery lead the team in scoring with 13 points. Kayla Hook and Ashlyn Young each came in with four of their own. While Bailey Hafer, Hailey Brockamp, and Riley Ferre each contributed two.
Note: The Wallowa County Chieftain was not able to send a reporter to the game vs. Crane and attempts to reach the coach were unanswered.
