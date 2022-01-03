ENTERPRISE — A schedule change allowed the Wallowa girls basketball team to get a little revenge from an early season loss to Enterprise.
Zoe Hermens scored 20 points, including 11 in the second half, and the Cougars stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit to steal a 49-46 victory over the Outlaws on Thursday, Dec. 30, in Enterprise.
The Outlaws built a 28-16 halftime lead behind 12 first-half points from Rilyn Kirkland, and while the halftime margin was closer, appeared they would be able to grab a second win over their county rivals. Enterprise won the first time the teams met, 38-30.
The Cougars had other ideas.
With Hermens, who had eight points alone in the third quarter, and Libby Fisher, who added five, sparking the offense, Wallowa poured in 21 points in the third quarter and by the time the period was over, found itself ahead 37-33. Abby Straight added all seven of her points in the fourth, Hermens hit an important 3-pointer, and the Cougars held on.
Fisher finished with eight points for Wallowa (6-4 overall), which won for the fourth time in five games.
Jada Gray scored 16 points, including 11 in the second half, to lead the Outlaws (5-6 overall), while Kirkland added 14 points.
The teams had home contests — Wallowa against Sherman and Enterprise against Stanfield — that were previously scheduled for Dec. 30 either postponed or canceled due to road conditions, and scheduled the rematch.
Wallowa was scheduled to play Joseph Jan. 4, then visits Elgin Jan. 7 and hosts Cove Jan. 8.
Enterprise already had its Jan. 4 contest against Pilot Rock postponed, and is scheduled to visit Grant Union Jan. 7 and host Stanfield Jan. 10.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Wallowa 39, Condon 18: The Wallowa girls basketball team shook off a loss in their first game at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament to wrap it up with a 39-18 win over Condon on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The Cougars controlled the contest throughout, building an 18-8 halftime lead, then extending that margin in the third quarter to 34-16. Zoe Hermens, who led the Cougars with 14 points, had eight in the second half of the victory, and Sophie Moeller added 11 points, including eight in the opening half.
Joseph 57, Ione/Arlington 54: The Joseph girls basketball team only ended up playing one game on a scheduled three-game post-Christmas road trip, but made it count as the Eagle girls scored a 57-54 road victory over Ione/Arlington on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Stats were not provided by press time.
Joseph (3-5 overall) was to visit Wallowa on Jan. 4 to open Old Oregon League play, and next travels to Pine Eagle on Jan. 8.
