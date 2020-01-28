The Wallowa Cougars girls basketball team has been on a roll. On Friday they handily defeated the Griswold Grizzlies 56-22, dominating scoring and rebounding throughout the game. Jamie Johnston scored 15 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Ashlyn Young, with 12 points, and Shanna Rae Tillery with 11 led the scoring for Wallowa. Kyles Stahancyk tossed in the high point total for Griswold with 7 points.
On Saturday, the Cougar girls swatted the Cove Leopards back for a 52-41 victory. Wallowa leapt to an early lead with the score 12-5 at the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters saw a more defensive battle, but the Cougars continued to pull away from the Leopards. Cove outscored the Cougs in the 4th quarter, but Wallowa hung tough for the victory. Jamie Johnston poured in 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Haley Brockamp contributed 10 points. Kierra proved Cove’s top scorer with 12 points.
The Cougar girls have climbed to 12th place in state 1A rankings with a 10-7 record. They next play Elgin at home in Wallowa at 6 pm Friday, Jan 31.
