The revitalized lady Cougs humbled the Imbler Panthers Friday, Feb. 1, at Imbler with a 36-23 win. The Cougars trailed 4-6 at the first quarter but quickly established their dominance afterward, building a solid lead they never relinquished.
Shanna Rae Tillery led the lady cats with 11 points, closely followed by Riley Ferre with 10. Ashlyn Young snagged seven points while Jamie Johnston bagged six.
The Pine Eagle Spartans fell to the Cougar ax on the following day at Wallowa as the lady cats cruised to a 44-35 win.
Jamie Johnston led scoring with 15 points in the ring, followed by Shanna Rae Tillery with nine for good luck. Ashlyn Young knocked in seven while Kyla Hook nailed five.
The wins brought the surging lady Cougs to a very respectable 8-2 league record and a solid third place. Their next games are Friday, Feb. 8 at Joseph at 6 p.m.
The boys fell hard to the Imbler Panthers on Feb. 1, a little worse for wear with a 46-30 loss. The Cougars trailed the entire game.
The always-reliable Christopher Nobles led Coug scoring with 22 points, the only player to score in double digits. Tristin Bales followed with four.
The tom Cougs faced-off with the Pine Eagle Spartans on the following day at home, which didn’t prove much of an advantage as they left the field of battle with a 32-41 loss.
As in the previous game, Nobles shouldered the burden of offensive work more or less alone, scoring 24 points, again, more than the rest of the team combined. Bales put four in the bucket.
The losses kept the Cougs near the league cellar with a 3-7 league record and 6-14 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.