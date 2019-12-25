The Wallowa Cougar’s girls team dominated both the Condon Wheeler basketball team, and the Ione/Arlington teams on Friday and Saturday respectively. On Friday night they defeated Condon /Wheeler 65-23, leading throughout the game. The Cougars started off strong with 18 points in the first quarter, slowed a bit in the second quarter, but swamped Condon/Wheeler 23-7 points in the third quarter. Shanna Rae Tillery scored 19 with 13 rebounds. Jamie Johnston tossed 18 points through the hop, Haley Brockamp scored 13 Megan Aamodt was the high scorer for Condon/Wheeler with 8. “We read our break really well,” said coach David Howe. “Unfortunately we missed a ton of lay-ins. But our posts did a great job as a group.”
At Arlington/Ione on Saturday the Cougars continued their rampage, winning 59-32. Jamie Johnston tossed in 34 points, more than the entire opposing team.The Cougars led all the way in this game as well, although at the end of the half the score was nail-bitingly close, as 14-12. But in the second half things opened up for the Cougs, while they allowed just 15 total points to their opponents. A. Heideman was high scorer for Arlington/Ione with 11 points. “We ran our break really well tonight,” Howe said. Our guards are seeing the post and delivering the ball on-time. Obviously, Jamie was a one-woman wrecking machine today, but our defense and our fight was just awesome. It’s nice to have everyone back and healthy.”
