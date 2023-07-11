WALLOWA — Five members of the Wallowa High School Trap Shooting Team did their community proud last week, when they flew to Michigan for the 2023 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship.

Competing in the nationals July 5-9 were junior Cash Tanzey, senior Kellan Knifong, senior Lucas Hulse, junior GW Sweeney and junior Liam Wolfe. They were joined on the trip by coaches Ken and Colby Knifong.

