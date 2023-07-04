From left, are Abi Winters, Kyler Lowe, Blaine Fisher, Karlee Wentz, Jonathan Brainard, Dakota Ralls, Sawyer Wentz, Kellan Knifong, GW Sweeney, Liam Wolfe and Cash Tanzey. Missing is Lucas Hulse. The Wallowa High School Trap Shooting Team, shown here at state, is competing at nationals in Michigan this week beginning on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Five shooters from the team— Hulse, Knifong, Sweeney, Tanzey and Wolfe — are making the trip to the national meet.
Members of Wallowa High School's Trap Shooting Team practice. They're going to the national competition in Michigan. The competition begins on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. From left are Cash Tanzey, Kellan Knifong, Lucas Hulse, GW Sweeney and Liam Wolfe.
Colby Knifong/Contributed Photo
WALLOWA — Five Wallowa High School trap shooters have qualified to compete in this week’s 2023 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan, according to a press release.
Wallowa’s shooters are the only ones in the county to qualify, said their coach, Ken Knifong.
Competing in the nationals this week are junior Cash Tanzey, senior Kellan Knifong, senior Lucas Hulse, junior GW Sweeney and junior Liam Wolfe.
Wallowa is one of 14 Oregon schools to send shooters to the national competition, which runs from Wednesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 9.
Knifong said the 27 kids who turned out for trap shooting make it Wallowa’s most popular sport.
“Over a fourth of our kids are trap shooters,” he said.
“It’s neat when we’ve got more kids out for the trap team than any other sport in the school,” the coach said.
He said one of the team’s seven girls had to drop out due to an injury unrelated to the sport, leaving 26 shooters on the team.
Two of the girls went to state, 11th-grader Abi Winters and freshman Karlee Wentz.
The championship features team and individual qualifying events, culminating in a final championship round to award the top 10 male and female athletes and top five teams in the country.
Knifong said there were about 40 schools in the state that competed in trap shooting.
“Trapshooting is one of the funnest and safest sports in the nation,” he said. “And we’re doing all we can to keep it that way.”
However, the sport isn’t cheap. In fact, he said, it’s “very expensive.”
He said the team solicits grants or does other fundraising to pay for the shotgun shells and clay pigeons that end up costing around $7,500.
The shooters will check in and hold practice on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the team championship qualifier will take place, in which the top 80 of 240 teams will qualify to compete in Sunday’s team championship round. The individual championship round will be held on Saturday; the top 400 of the 1,800 athletes will qualify to compete in Sunday’s individual championship round.
Athletes and teams representing 466 high schools from across the nation are scheduled to participate, according to the press release.
Some 34,629 student athletes representing 1,625 high school teams across the country participated in USA Clay Target League programs this spring, according to the press release.
The nonprofit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world with over 47,000 participating athletes in the 2022-23 school year.
The championship is sponsored by SCHEELS sporting goods, the U.S. Army, the Greater Lansing (Michigan) Sports Authority, Ducks Unlimited, the Bass Pro/Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Walker’s, Do-All Outdoors, Mark Zauhar, Friends of the National Rifle Association and Sportsman’s Guide.
