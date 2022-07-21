Recently, six Wallowa High School trapshooters took part in the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship, July 6-10 in Mason, Michigan.
"You have to shoot a 22 average to get invited to nationals," coach Ken Knifong said. "They competed against 3,000 other shooters at the event. There were 40 trap houses and virtually a mile long from one end to the other."
Lane Tanzey, Kellan Knifong and Cash Tanzey finished in the top 400 after the first day of competition to advance to the championship round. Each shooter shot 50 clay targets before a break followed by 50 more. Both Lane and Cash finished in the top 200 in the nation.
The other three Wallowa competitors — Gregory Vaughn, Sawyer Wentz and Liam Wolfe — did not advance out of the first day. The team will return all its shooters except Lane Tanzey, who graduated, next year.
Wallowa had a strong showing at the 1A state meet in June with Lane Tanzey tying for fifth place. He had a perfect score of 50 in the first session, and followed with 46 in the second session. In fact, Tanzey was perfect in his first three runs with 25 out of 25 targets in each before hitting 21 in the final run.
Wolfe also broke 90, posting a score of 91 in the varsity boys division to tie for 26th. Knifong added an 89 to tie for 34th and Lucas Hulse and Cash Tanzey both had 87 to tie for 44th.
The group conducted a fundraiser to pay for the trip to nationals and was able to raise $24,000.
