BURNS — The Wallowa Valley All-Stars had a performance to remember over the Fourth of July Weekend. It didn’t end in the title it wanted, but did create memories that will not fade any time soon for the players, coaches or fans.
Competing against larger towns with more players to draw from, Wallowa Valley earned runner-up honors at the District 3 Little League Tournament in Burns. The All-Stars finished 3-2 falling to Hermiston 4-2 in the championship game on Friday, July 1.
The team, made up of 11- and 12-year-olds from Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa, started strong posting a 15-3 win over Harney County and a 13-3 victory over the Baker Americans in five innings. The All-Stars would suffer their first setback in the semifinals as a 2-1 game in the fifth inning became a 9-1 loss, but Wallowa Valley responded by cruising in an elimination game 10-0 in five innings over Harney County.
The victory set up a championship rematch against Hermiston on Friday. The game was tight throughout as Hermiston was able to pull out the 4-2 victory. Wallowa Valley fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and could not complete the comeback.
“It was really close and it was a matter of a couple of passed balls and a couple of runs,” Wallowa Valley coach Donnie Rynearson said. “We left runners in scoring position and they are a good team. The boys hung tough with a bigger town. It could have gone either way.”
Rynearson credited the entire team for its effort in a tournament Wallowa Valley had not made a run like this in for decades.
“It has been many years since I can remember a team having success like this in this tournament,” he said. “The difference in this team was the pitching. We got great pitching efforts.”
Rynearson said the effort of Tilden Botts against Hermiston in the first game, Brandon Yanke against Baker and Blaine Fisher was impressive. Kolton Butterfield pitched a complete game against Harney County and Kooper Grover was strong against Hermiston.
“If you take those five kids, and you take out the big inning against Hermiston in the fifth inning of the first game , those boys only allowed 11 runs in five games,” Rynearson said.
The Wallowa Valley team was made up of Caleb Beachy, Tilden Botts, Quinn Staniford, Kooper Grover, Kolton Butterfield, Blaine Fisher, Henry Frasch, Colton Castillja, Austin Butterfield, Caleb Taggart, Tyler Rynearson, Brandon Yanke and Wade Williams. Rynearson was the manager and Kalah Grover and Mike Beachy were assistant coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.