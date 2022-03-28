JOHN DAY — The Wallowa Valley baseball team got into the win column last week as it went 3-1 over four days at the John Day Tournament.
The Eagles opened with a dominant 16-4 win over Nyssa on Wednesday, March 23. They followed by defeating Valley Catholic 14-5 on March 24, dropping an 11-10, eight-inning nailbiter against Sisters and wrapping play with a 13-0 win over Ontario.
Wallowa Valley broke the game against Nyssa open early with four runs in the first and five in the second for a quick 9-0 lead, and never let up in the five-inning victory, the team's first of the season. Jaxon Grover went 4-for-4 with a leadoff home run, two runs scored, three RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle. Jackson Decker had three hits and scored three times. Lane Rouse, Cody Fent and Trace Collier each scored twice, and Spencer Decker added two hits.
Against the Valiants, Wallowa Valley overcame an early 3-0 deficit and rolled after that.
Maclane Melville scored three times in the victory, and Grover, Ty Prince, Caden Fent and Jackson Decker scored twice. Decker also had three hits, and both Prince and Melville had a pair of hits.
Sisters got the winning hit in the eighth inning of the March 25 showdown, and that coming after the Outlaws scored the tying run in the seventh.
Sisters seemed in command, up 9-2 through five innings, before Wallowa Valley batted around and posted eight runs in the sixth to take the lead. The first eight batters in the frame, in fact, all reached base on a combined five hits (all singles) two walks and a hit batter, and scored. The key hit was a two-run single by Melville. Wallowa Valley led at the end of the onslaught, 10-9, but couldn't hold on.
In the tournament finale, the team had 15 hits in dominating Ontario with three pitchers combining on a five-inning one-hitter.
Grover, Lane Rouse and Melville all scored a pair of runs, and Grover and Spencer Decker each had two hits. Grover, Jackson Decker and Blade Suto combined on the one-hitter, and between them struck out six, walked a batter and hit a batter.
Wallowa Valley (3-3 overall) begins Special District 5 play April 1 with a doubleheader at Vale.
