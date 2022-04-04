VALE — The Wallowa Valley baseball team had to rally late twice Friday, April 1, in its Special District 5 opening doubleheader.
It resulted in the team garnering a sweep of the host Vale Vikings.
The Eagles took the lead for good in the fifth inning and added on in the seventh inning to win the opener 8-3, then rallied with four runs in the sixth to tie the score of Game 2, which they eventually won in nine innings, 10-8.
In the opener, Wallowa Valley scored two early runs, but Vale inched ahead 3-2 after four innings.
In the fifth, Jaxon Grover had an RBI single to tie the score, and Lane Rouse put the Eagles ahead for good with a run-scoring single later in the frame. Wallowa Valley broke the game open in the seven with Rouse hitting a two-run home run, and Jackson Decker collecting a two-run single for the final margin.
Rouse finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored to power the offense. He also pitched the last three innings to earn the win, walking two batters and striking out five. Maclane Melville and Decker each added two RBIs.
In the nightcap, the Eagles scored four times in the sixth to even the score after trailing 8-4. Rouse homered for the second time on the day to cut the margin in half, and Tegan Evans and Decker both also scored to complete the rally.
In the top of the ninth, Melville and Decker both scored as the Eagles completed the sweep.
Beachy locked down Vale in the last four innings for the win, not allowing a hit, walking three batters and striking out 10. Rouse finished with three more hits.
Wallowa Valley (5-3 overall, 2-0 SD5) visited Heppner/Ione in a doubleheader April 5, and continues SD5 play April 8 at Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.