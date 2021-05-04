ENTERPRISE — Chalk up three more wins for the Wallowa Valley baseball team.
The Eagles secured a blowout road win Tuesday, April 27, at Union/Cove by a score of 15-5, then swept Grant Union in a doubleheader Saturday, May 1, 14-4 and 6-3.
In Tuesday’s win over the Bobcats, Wallowa Valley scored the first 11 runs to take a commanding lead by the middle of the third inning, then coasted to an easy win, which the Eagles finished in six frames.
Flynn Nave went 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Trace Evans had a pair of hits and scored four times, and Zeb Ramsden and David Salim both had two hits and scored twice. Salim earned the win on the mound, tossing 4⅓ innings, striking out five batters, walking two, and allowing four runs on six hits.
In Saturday’s opener, the Eagles took over the lead for good with four runs in in the third to go ahead 6-3, then iced the game with seven runs in the final two innings, including five in the sixth for a walkoff win.
Maclane Melville had a 3-for-4 day and scored twice. Evans had three more runs and went 2-for-3, and Ramsden, Nave and Lane Rouse each went 2-for-3 with two runs. Nave also tossed six innings, and gave up four runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
In the second game, Wallowa Valley scored a run in the third to break a 3-3 tie, and added runs in the fifth and sixth to gain some breathing room and secure the win.
Rouse had a strong effort, going 3-for-3 and scoring two runs. Nave added two doubles and scored a run. Evans earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.
Wallowa Valley (6-1 overall) hosted Weston-McEwen in a doubleheader Tuesday, May 4, then faces McLoughlin in a home twinbill either Friday or Saturday.
