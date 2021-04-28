HEPPNER — Friday, April 23, was a Jekyll-and-Hyde type of day for the Wallowa Valley baseball team.
The Eagles managed just four hits in the opening game of a road doubleheader against Heppner/Ione — a game they lost 9-0 — then found their offense and cruised to a 7-0 win behind a stellar effort on the mound by Flynn Nave.
Wallowa Valley made ample contact in the opener. But in the opener, assistant coach J.R. Collier said everything the Eagles hit went right to a Mustang player, while everything hit by Heppner/Ione found a hole.
The Mustangs broke a 1-0 game open with three runs in the third and chased starter Trace Evans in the fifth with four runs for the final margin.
Hayden Hyatt threw a complete game for Heppner/Ione, keeping Wallowa Valley off balance by allowing four hits, two walks and four strikeouts in seven innings.
In the nightcap, it was Nave’s time to shine, and the offense found a rhythm.
Zeb Ramsden, Cody Fent and Nave all had two hits to help power the Wallowa Valley offense, and Evans and Jackson Grover each scored twice.
The Eagles gave Nave all the offense he needed with two runs in the first, then added single runs in the fourth and fifth before capping it with three runs in the seventh.
Nave worked all seven innings for Wallowa Valley, and allowed just two singles. The senior, who tossed just 76 pitches, walked one, hit two batters and struck out nine, one week after fanning 11 in his first start.
Wallowa Valley (3-1 overall) visited Union/Cove on Tuesday and host Grant Union on Saturday.
