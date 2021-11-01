ENTERPRISE — It was yet another solid performance for Zac Knapp and the Wallowa Valley boys cross-country team, and a solid gear-up for the state meet this weekend.
Knapp set the school record for the second time this season, winning an individual district title in a time of 15:14.7 to lead the Outlaws to a 3A District 3 title Friday, Oct. 29, in John Day.
"They have been working harder than any team I have had, ever," head coach Dan Moody said. "They want to make a statement. They did that this weekend, but want to at state."
Knapp won by nearly a minute, and was one of five runners in the top 10. All seven Wallowa Valley runners, in fact, finished in the top 15 as the Outlaws scored 26 points, outpacing Burns (46) and La Pine (80) for the district title.
Bayden Menton was the second Wallowa Valley runner to cross the finish line, placing third with a time of 16:23.9. Ian Goodrich followed in fifth (17:05.1), Levi Ortswam placed seventh (17:32.4) and Chase Homan rounded out the top five for Wallowa Valley in 10th (17:37.8).
The rest of the Wallowa Valley runners included Weston Wolfe in 12th (17:49.8) and Andrew Nordtvedt in 15th (18:29.4).
"This is possibly the best team I've ever had," Moody said. "They want to let everyone know this is one of the best teams that has run at state. They are going there to win it no matter what.
Hopefully, in the process, we are going to have everybody PR again."
The Wallowa Valley girls placed fourth with a team score of 78 points, behind Union/Cove (33) Burns (52) and Heppner (68) in 3A/2A/1A District 3. The fourth-place finish left the girls team two spots shy of qualifying for state.
"They did a great job," Moody said. "We had a bunch of PRs in that race, too. They did everything we could, and we fell short."
Maddie Nordtvedt was the top finisher for the Outlaws, taking 11th with a time of 21:50.6. In 18th was Lannie Stonebrink, who posted a time of 22:18.6, and close behind her was Michaila Caine in 21st with a time of 22:26.0.
Moody noted that Nordtvedt posted a time even better than he was hoping she would, that Stonebrink was running hurt and that Caine's time was a two-minute improvement in two weeks.
Nevaeh James and Iona McDonald finished together, placing 27th and 28th with respective times of 23:20.8 and 23:22.8. Also finishing for the Outlaws was Isabella Brann, who placed 41st in 25:03.8.
The state cross-country meet will be run Saturday, Nov. 6, at Lane Community College in Eugene. The 3A boys meet is slated for 11:10 a.m.
"It's looking really good. If I'm being completely honest, I didn't think any group would top us when we won state in 2019, but this group is looking really good. I think we can totally win, and we can make a statement."
Knapp added that for the seniors, it's an opportunity to go out on top. Goodrich agreed.
"It's our last chance to shine. We've been doing this since eighth grade," he said. "This last weekend was five years ago since we won the eighth-grade championship.
"Definitely super excited for this weekend."
