The Wallowa Valley/Elgin combined baseball team beat the Umatilla Vikings’ swords into plowshares and reaped twin victories in a 11-0 and 17-0 league slugfest on Friday, May 3.
“It was a pretty quick couple of games. I think they’re (the Vikings) struggling, but our guys played well,” Coach JR Collier said.
First rate sophomore, Trace Evans, went the distance in a five inning effort for WV/E, dispatching five Vikings via strikeout and serving up just two hits, while issuing zero walks. “He threw only 53 pitches, just 10 per inning,” Collier marveled.
Offensively, the squad brought immense batting firepower down on the Vikings’ with Zeb Ramsden going 3 for 4 at the plate.”He’s heating up now,” Collier said. David Salim went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in the contest while Flynn Nave went 2 for 3 with an RBI and freshman Chase Homan went 2 for 3 as well.
The second contest saw a magnification of the first game with senior Gus Ramsden going the five inning distance nine strikeouts, three walks and giving up only two hits. “It was nice to see him come out and pitch hard,” Collier said. “When he’s on, he’s great. He’s a good hard thrower. It was a good outing by Gus, which is good.” Senior Coy Aschenbrenner had an unblemished game with a 4 for 4 plate performance while pounding in an RBI. Chris Nobles racked up some good stats with a 3 for 4 showing while knocking in two RBIs and Kaden McClure went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Salim went 1 for 4 with a team-leading five RBIs and eight on the afternoon. “He had good contact every time we had runners on base,” Collier explained. Extra base hits included doubles by brothers Gus and Zeb Ramsden while Aschenbrenner smote a double and triple and Nobles added a triple.
“We need to win, and we’ll be alright for districts,” Collier said. “The guys seem to be playing well at just the right time of the year to be picking it up. Hopefully, we can keep momentum up, and that’s the important thing.”
The standings show that the victories leave the WV/E with an 8-2 league record while firmly in third place. The squad is 12-5 overall while ranked seventh in the state. They next play their last league games at home versus Nyssa on Saturday, May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.